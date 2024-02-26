Brazil Women vs Panama Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women vs Panama Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having already secured a quarter-final spot Brazil Women look to wrap up their group stage phase in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup as they face Panama Women who are seeded at the foot of the table.

Brazil Women have registered two back-to-back 1-0 victories in the competition as they look to lift the prestigious trophy in the inaugural season of the competition.

Panama Women, on the other hand, bowed out of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup after their narrow defeat against Puerto Rico. Having lost to Colombia in the first game, Panama failed to keep Puerto Rico at bay as they were unfortunately dumped out of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brazil Women vs Panama Women kick-off time

Date: February 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 am GMT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Brazil Women and Panama Women cross swords at the Snapdragon Stadium on February 28, 2024, with kick-off at 3:15 am GMT in the UK.

How to watch Brazil Women vs Panama Women online - TV channels & live streams

The CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Brazil Women and Panam Women will be available to watch on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Brazil Women team news

With Brazil scoring just two goals this season, Gabi Nunes would be vying to add to her goalscoring tally against Panama as Brazil could give chances to some new names in the eleven.

Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Beatriz, Nunes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Luciana, Gabi Barbieri, Amanda Coimbra Defenders: Antônia, Tarciane, Rafaelle, Thaís, Yasmim, Bia Menezes Midfielders: Ary Borges, Julia Bianchi, Vitória Yaya, Aline Milene, Duda Sampaio Forwards: Debinha, Gabi Nunes, Bia Zaneratto, Adriana, Lauren, Gabi Portilho, Geyse, Duda Santos, Aline Gomes

Panama Women team news

Alajuelense forward Natalia Mills has scored the opening and only goal for Panama in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup and the forward will once again play a crucial role in helping Panama garner some respect as they take the flight back home after this contest.

Mills will be supported by Riley Tarner and Marta Cox as they look to spring a surprise against Brazil.

Panama Women predicted XI: Bailey; Baltrip-Reyes, Pinzon, Natis, Jaen; Quintero, Montenegro; Mills, Cox, Rangel; Tanner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Bailey, Cordoba Defenders: Jaen, Natis, Pinzon, Espinosa, Rangel, Hernandez, Baltrip-Reyes Midfielders: King, Gonzalez, Cargill, Quintero, Palacio, Quintero Forwards: Palacio, Parris, Cox, Mills, Tanner, Montenegro, De Obaldia, Rangel

Head-to-head

Date Match Competition 24 July 2023 Brazil 4-0 Panama World Championship Women

