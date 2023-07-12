Bradley Wright-Phillips: I wanted Jesse Marsch to get the USMNT job

New York Red Bulls' all-time leading scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips has revealed that he wanted to see Jesse Marsch appointed USMNT head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wright-Phillips worked with the former Leeds boss during his six-year stint in the Big Apple and was full of praise for the American tactician. Marsch was heavily linked with the USMNT job before U.S. Soccer opted to reappoint Gregg Berhalter last month.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had the best time of my career under Jesse Marsch. I wanted to see him with the USMNT," Wright-Phillips told GOAL at an event promoting Apple's MLS Season Pass service.

"I don’t know how well he would have done because of his style and what he needs from a team. One, he needs a young team that’s willing to work hard and buy in. Two, he needs time with his team to put together training sessions that get them on the fitness level and play the Jesse way. It would have been good to see him there. I would have loved to see Jesse."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter was initially removed from his post while U.S. Soccer investigated claims of historic domestic abuse against his now-wife Rosalind. Anthony Hudson was placed in interim charge before accepting a position in Qatar. B.J. Callaghan has since taken over and guided the USMNT to Nations League glory in June, while the Star and Stripes are just two wins away from lifting the Gold Cup for a joint-record eighth time. Berhalter will retake his post when the tournament ends.

WHAT NEXT? Wright-Phillips, who appears on the MLS 360 show on Apple TV, will be gearing up for Lionel Messi's arrival in MLS.

