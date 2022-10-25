Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE updates

Two in-form teams will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash.

Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City in arguably the most important fixture of Group G and the top two teams will battle it out for supremacy in the group.

City edged out Dortmund in a 2-1 win the last time these two teams met, with former Dortmund player Erling Haaland scoring the winner in the 84th minute. However, the German outfit could topple Pep Guardiola's men from the top spot with a win tonight.

Haaland has been in outrageous form this season, scoring 22 goals in 15 games. He will surely be the player to watch out for as he returns to his old hunting ground, the Signal Iduna Park. On the other hand, Jude Bellingham, who is the captain in Marco Reus' absence, has been in sensational form himself and will hope to lead Die Schwarzgelben to a win.

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City confirmed lineups

Borussia Dortmund XI (3-4-3): Kobel; Schollerbeck, Süle, Hummels; Can, Bellingham, Brandt, T. Hazard; Adeyemi, Moukoko, Reyna

Manchester City XI (4-4-2): Ortega Moreno; Stones, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Mahrez, Rodri, Gündoğan, Foden; Álvarez, Haaland

Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Dortmund and Man City's upcoming fixtures

Borussia Dortmund will face fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in their next Bundesliga fixture, which will be played on Saturday, 29th October. They will play their final Champions League group stage fixture away at Copenhagen on Wednesday, 3rd November.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will travel away to Leicester City on Saturday, 29th October, before hosting Sevilla on Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, 3rd November.