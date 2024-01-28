How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to make it three wins on the spin since returning from the winter break when they welcome VfL Bochum to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday evening.

BVB have come out all guns blazing following the resumption of the Bundesliga post-winter break, winning both of their games against Darmstadt (3-0) and FC Cologne (4-0) away from home, racking up seven goals and conceding none along the way. This leaves them just outside the top four on goal difference only.

Bochum have also enjoyed an impressive start to 2024. Thomas Letsch's side followed up a well-deserved 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen by stunning third-placed Stuttgart 1-0 last weekend, moving up to 14th place in the Bundesliga.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.30 pm GMT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 4.30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in the United Kingdom (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports App and highlights will be available on Sky Sports Football YouTube in the UK. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Sébastien Haller is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast, while Ramy Bensebaini is unavailable despite Algeria's elimination from the competition. Julian Ryerson (knee), Karim Adeyemi (ankle), and Felix Nmecha (hip) are still sidelined with their respective injuries.

Jadon Sancho looks set to start again for Borussia Dortmund after giving a good account of his talents since joining on loan from Manchester United. The in-form Donyell Malen should also feature in attack, while Youssoufa Moukoko will hope to replace Niclas Fullkrug in the starting XI.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Meunier, Hummels, N. Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Ozcan; Malen, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Blank, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Wofl, Meunier, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Bochum team news

Bochum will have to make do without the services of suspended Bernardo on Sunday, while versatile attacker Takuma Asano is away on Asia Cup duty, so the responsibility to provide attacking impetus will fall on the shoulders of Kevin Stoger, Gonçalo Paciencia, and Matus Bero, the latter of whom scored the winning goal against Stuttgart.

VfL Bochum possible XI: Riemann; Oermann, Masovic, Loosli, Wittek; Osterhage, Losilla, Stoger; Bero, Paciencia, Antwi-Adjei

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riemann, Thiede, Heufke Defenders: Gamboa, Soares, Mašović, Bernardo, Passlack, Ordets, Römling, Schlotterbeck, Wittek, Loosli Midfielders: Osterhage, Stoger, Losilla, Förster, Daschner, Antwi-Adjei, Pannewig Forwards: Zoller, Asano, Hartwig, Broschinski, Hofmann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/08/23 Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 28/04/23 Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 08/02/23 Bochum 1-2 Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal 05/11/22 Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Bochum Bundesliga 30/04/22 Borussia Dortmund 3-4 Bochum Bundesliga

