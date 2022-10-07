Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will want to add wins to their bag when they take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The German champions had an unimpressive start to the season and have just one victory in their last five games.
Fifth-placed Dortmund and third-placed Bayern Munich both have 15 points from their eight games this season, making this Klassiker clash all the more exciting.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
Game:
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Date:
October 8, 2022
Kick-off:
5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10:00pm IST
Venue:
Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Sky Sports Football is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on TV, with a live stream available through the Sky Sports app.
Fans in India can catch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on the Sony Sports Network.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports app
US
N/A
ESPN+
India
Sony Ten 1 SD/ HD
Sony Liv
Borussia Dortmund squad and team news
Dortmund will be without Mateu Morey, Sebastian Haller, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mahmoud Dahoud and club captain Marco Reus who have all been sidelined due to various injuries.
Marius Wolf and Mats Hummels, who missed the trip to face Sevilla during mid-week due to injuries, are set to return to the matchday squad.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun
Defenders
Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier
Midfielders
Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens
Forwards
Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich will both miss the big game against Dortmund due to COVID.
There are other concerns as well for for Julian Nagelsmann as Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr are all sidelined due to injuries.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel