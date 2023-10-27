Borussia Dortmund handed £50 fine after team bus after parking in a restricted area in Tynemouth following Champions League win over Newcastle

A £50 fine was imposed on the Borussia Dortmund team bus when it was parked in Tynemouth in a restricted area.

Dortmund fined by Newcastle Tyneside Council

£50 fine imposed on Germans

Fined for parking in restricted area

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Black and Yellow's 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in Wednesday's Champions League match at St. James' Park. The team was fined, according to North Tyneside Council, for parking on Grand Parade. The council mentioned that they could have a "word with Eddie and the lads" to see if they might "collect the fine for us... after they get their revenge on November 7".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle United will visit the German Bundesliga team again next month as they participate in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years. Eddie Howe's team drew their opening Group F match in Italy against AC Milan, then hammered Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 at St. James' Park before losing 1-0 to Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund will be in action on Saturday, October 28 when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.