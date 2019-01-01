Bordeaux boss Sousa responds to Arsenal links

The former Portugal international insists that he remains focused on his current position and not on making a move away

boss Paulo Sousa says that he is trying not to think too much about his future amid links to managerless .

While his side have performed strongly in this season – they sit fifth on 26 points and are fighting for a place in the next term – boardroom tensions mean that he finds his post less secure than one might imagine.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are reported to have made an approach for the 49-year-old, who has also caught the eye of , having previously coached in with , Swansea and Leicester.

"I'm fine here, focused on everything I can control,” he said, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home meeting with .

“It's me who makes the decision, not my agent. I'm trying to have a great marriage with this club. It's not a question of being impatient.”

He also reflected on the uncertainty over the ownership of the club, who are also under attack from the support for failing to invest in the team.

“Each player, each coach, needs to see the situation at the club resolves as soon as possible,” he said.

“I don't know what will happen tomorrow. Tomorrow, the owner could take another decision. It doesn't depend on me. That most important thing for the club is that the situation is resolved as quickly as possible for stability.”

The speculation linking the former midfielder has largely been driven by his representatively, who also claim that he has been approached by .

“They like his profile, not just as a coach but also as a person,” his entourage told L’Equipe on Tuesday. “This does not mean that he will leave. They are in talks with multiple candidates but Paulo is part of that list, certainly. Between the two, it could work.

“But with all the problems currently ongoing at Bordeaux, why wouldn’t he leave? The project is not what was promised to him, that is a fact. He loves the fans but he needs more from the board, the team is not strong enough to finish in the top six.”