Boost for Man Utd as Martial back for Arsenal clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial is available for Sunday's meeting with .

The Frenchman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury in the last-16 first-leg clash with back on February 12.

He has thus missed the club's last five matches in all competitions, including the remarkable second-leg victory over PSG, that saw Marcus Rashford crash home a stoppage-time penalty to send Solskjaer's side through.

But he is now back in contention and available to face the Gunners in what could be a crucial fixture in the race to finish in the top four.

United currently occupy fourth spot but are only a point ahead of Unai Emery's side, where a win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday would significantly boost their chances of finishing in the Champions League spots.

As well as positive news regarding Martial's fitness, Solskjaer revealed that one of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic should also be back, while Eric Bailly is fit despite being withdrawn in the first half of the win over PSG.

The interim United manager told reporters in Friday's press briefing: "Eric [Bailly]'s fine, Anthony [Martial] will be available and hopefully we'll have Nemanja [Matic] or Ander [Herrera] as well.

"I love managing these boys, I love working here, and I'm just doing the best I can every single day."

