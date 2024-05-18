Bolton vs Oxford United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One playoff final

How to watch the League One match between Bolton and Oxford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolton Wanderers will face Oxford United in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with both teams vying for a coveted spot in the Championship next season.

After missing out on automatic promotion by five points to second-placed Derby County at the end of the regular League One season, Bolton entered the playoffs as the favourites, and they advanced to the final on Saturday with a 5-4 aggregate victory over Barnsley.

The U's are also in a rich vein of form and will back themselves to win the showpiece match, having booked their spot following a drama-filled 2-1 aggregate success over Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United side in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bolton vs Oxford kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:15 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The League One match playoff final between Bolton and Oxford will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:15 pm BST on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bolton vs Oxford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League One match between Bolton and Oxford will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Bolton team news

George Johnston and Carlos Mendes Gomes (Achilles) remain the only injury absentees' for Bolton.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson returned to training this week ahead of Saturday's final, with the attacker working hard to be involved at Wembley.

Bolton Wanderers possible XI: Baxter; Jones, Santos, Toal; Cogley, Sheehan, Maghoma, Thomason, Williams; Charles, Collins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baxter, Coleman, Hutchinson Defenders: Santos, Taylor, Toal, Johnston, Forrester, Ogbeta, Iredale, Ashworth, Ramsay, Jones, Dacres-Cogley Midfielders: Morley, Dempsey, Thomason, Maghoma, Sheehan, Williams Forwards: Collins, Charles, Adeboyejo, Nlundulu, Jerome, Carty

Oxford team news

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has a fully available squad to pick his starting XI from. Joe Bennett and Tyler Goodrham were pulled out with injuries against Peterborough, although both could recover in time for the final.

Mark Harris, the former Cardiff City striker, is set to be Oxford's danger man, having scored 15 goals in 45 appearances this season. He and Cameron Brannagan will undoubtedly be important if Oxford are to advance to the Championship on Saturday.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Brannagan, Dale, Rodrigues, McGuane, Murphy; Harris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood Defenders: Moore, Thorniley, Negru, Golding, Brown, Leigh, Bennett, Stevens, Long Midfielders: McGuane, Brannagan, McEachran, Johnson, Henry, Browne, Smyth, Murphy, Dale, Goodrham, Bodin Forwards: Harris, Burey, Rodrigues, Woltman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/03/24 Bolton Wanderers 5-0 Oxford United League One 29/11/23 Oxford United 0-0 Bolton Wanderers League One 15/04/23 Oxford United 0-1 Bolton Wanderers League One 29/10/22 Bolton Wanderers 1-3 Oxford United League One 12/02/22 Oxford United 2-3 Bolton Wanderers League One

