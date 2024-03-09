Bologna vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Bologna and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday brings about an interesting Serie A clash between resurgent Bologna and leaders Inter at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The in-form hosts are aiming to strengthen their place in the top four, while Inter look to go 18 points clear at the summit.

Bologna and Inter will also aim to extend their ongoing winning streaks after beating Atalanta and Genoa, respectively the last time out.

Bologna vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

The Serie A match between Bologna and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Saturday, March 9, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bologna vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Bologna team news

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee should lead the attack after bagging his 10th goal of the season in Bergamo last weekend.

Other than long-term absentee Adama Soumaoro, Bologna boss Thiago Motta will miss Jesper Karlsson due to an ankle injury.

For Inter's visit, Milan loanee Alexis Saelemaekers could replace Dan Ndoye on the left side.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Calafiori, Kristiansen; Freuler; Orsolini, Ferguson, Fabbian, Saelemaekers; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Beukema, Calafiori, Lucumi, Ilic, Kristiansen, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Posch, De Silvestri Midfielders: Moro, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Freuler, Aebischer, Urbanski, Ferguson, Ndoye, Saelemaekers Forwards: Zirkzee, Castro, Orsolini, Odegaard

Inter team news

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi will welcome Davide Frattesi and Hakan Calhanoglu back to the squad, while Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi are yet to recover from their own setbacks.

Calhannoglu's possible return to the XI would see Kristjan Asllani be dropped to the bench despite the latter scoring against Genoa on Monday.

Marcus Thuram is likely to join Lautaro Martinez upfront.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Cuadrado, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bologna and Inter Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 20, 2023 Inter Milan 0-0 (1-2 AET) Bologna Coppa Italia October 7, 2023 Inter Milan 2-2 Bologna Serie A February 26, 2023 Bologna 1-0 Inter Milan Serie A November 9, 2022 Inter Milan 6-1 Bologna Serie A April 27, 2022 Bologna 2-1 Inter Milan Serie A

