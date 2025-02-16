How to watch today's Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier Division game: Live stream, TV channel, and Dublin derby start time

How to watch the League or Ireland Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will wrap up the opening matchday of the 2025 League of Ireland Premier Division when they clash for a Dublin derby at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

As both sides look to begin on a winning note, the hosts come into the tie after beating Athlone Town 5-0 in a friendly, while Rovers picked up a 1-0 win against Molde in the first leg of the Conference League playoff tie in the midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the League of Ireland Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through LOITV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bohemians vs Shamrock Rovers kick-off time

Premier Division - Premier Division Aviva Stadium

The League or Ireland Premier Division match between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bohemians team news

Following the departure of Polish striker Filip Piszczek and winger Danny Grant transferring to the Hoops, manager Alan Reynolds has moved to rope in Conor Parsons and ex-Premier League forward Lys Mousset to his side.

Reynolds is also boosted by the availability of Rob Cornwall, Keith Buckley and James McManus for the tie.

Shamrock Rovers team news

Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley admitted that he is still awaiting the injury status of Trevor Clarke, while confirming that Jack Byrne's recovery is coming along well. Darragh Nugent is unable to take to the pitch impending his protective face mask due to a broken nose.

Besides Grant, and apart from the re-signing of Danny Madroiu, the club has signed Michael Noonan, Matt Healy and Ed McGinty; while the losing Darragh Burns, Neil Farrugia and John Kenny to transfers.

