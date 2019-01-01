Blow for Man Utd as De Gea limps out of Spain qualifier
Getty Images
Manchester United look to have been dealt a major injury blow after goalkeeper David de Gea limped off while on international duty during Spain's Euro 2020 qualifier against Sweden.
The shotstopper, who recently put pen to paper on a new deal to keep him at Old Trafford for the forseeable future, was forced out of action on the hour mark.
The 28-year-old had already made a number of impressive saves before he was replaced by Kepa, though he was unable to stop Marcus Berg from netting the opener.
More to follow...