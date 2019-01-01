Blow for Man City as Sane limps out of Community Shield
Getty Images
Manchester City suffered an injury blow when Leroy Sane was forced off in the opening stages of their Community Shield match against Liverpool.
The Germany international appeared to injure his ankle following a challenge from Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Sane received extensive treatment from the City physios but couldn't continue and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus with just 13 minutes played.
More to follow...