Blow for Man City as Sane limps out of Community Shield

The Germany winger lasted little over 10 minutes of the season curtain-raiser at Wembley

suffered an injury blow when Leroy Sane was forced off in the opening stages of their Community Shield match against .

The international appeared to injure his ankle following a challenge from Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sane received extensive treatment from the City physios but couldn't continue and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus with just 13 minutes played.

