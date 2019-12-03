'Blatant lies' - Man Utd sack talk of no concern to Solskjaer

The Red Devils boss continues to see questions asked of his future at Old Trafford, but he considers that to be normal in “a game of margins”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the "blatant lies" surrounding his future at Manchester United do not make him “more concerned”, with the Norwegian aware that he is working in a “game of margins”.

The Red Devils handed a former favourite a three-year contract after seeing his stock rise considerably on the back of a productive spell as interim coach.

Having been charged with the task of steadying a ship that had started to sink under Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer impressed upon his return to Old Trafford and was considered to be the right man to oversee a rebuilding project.

Article continues below

Questions have since been asked of his suitability to that role, with little progress made under his stewardship by a side that now sit ninth in the Premier League table.

With the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri currently out of work, it has been suggested that Solskjaer’s position could be under threat as United mull over another possible change in the dugout.

Sack talk means little to the man calling the shots at present, though, with a 1999 Treble winner aware that fortune and favour can change quickly in the world of modern management.

Solskjaer told reporters when quizzed on claims that he has aired personal fears to his players: "Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff.

"At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies."

He added on the exit gossip: “No, it doesn't make me more concerned.

“I'm just focusing on my job and that's doing as well as I can, looking forward to the next game, but also look long term, plan things with the board.

“It's that time of year, it's never nice to see your colleagues lose your jobs, three in a very short space of time [Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores].

Getty Images

“Some of them, you can talk about this VAR all day long, I don't know what the reasons are behind the sackings at different clubs, but one result - Southampton-Watford - with the handball, and we're talking about something completely different.

“It's a game of margins. Sometimes you have luck, sometimes you don't. But it doesn't make me any more concerned.

“We've had too many draws for my liking, defeats of course, but draws we should have turned into wins, and football is a results business, of course.

“We're not happy, we know we can do better and are working hard to get those results on the board. The work that is going on here is always geared on us improving but we're not getting all the results that we've deserved.”

Solskjaer is also eager to point out that he has been put under no pressure by those above him at Old Trafford, with regular discussions with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ensuring that he remains very much in the loop when it comes to future planning.

He added: “We speak all the time, so it's not like knee-jerk, suddenly now we need to talk.

“We speak a few times every week so it's continually progressing, the plans we've put in place, the rebuilding we know we started, we made some decisions we had to do that were necessary and now, of course, we're not happy where we are but will continue working.”

United will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a home date with Tottenham and former boss Mourinho, before then travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for a derby date with Manchester City.