Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Blackpool and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Blackpool in the FA Cup third-round replay at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday. The teams played out a 2-2 draw in the third round and will have a go at each other again in this replay.

Blackpool will relish getting to play the replay at home and will hope to give the Premier League team a tough fight. They will be preparing to get their fourth win in the last five matches.

After a terrible run of six defeats in seven matches, Nottingham Forest seemed to get back on track with two wins and a draw in their last three games. They will consider themselves as the superior team and will try to get the quality of the squad to come into play. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: January 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Bloomfield Road

The match will be played at Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Blackpool team news

Blackpool will be without the services of Jake Beesley and Kylian Kouassi due to injuries, while Matthew Pennington remains uncertain to feature in the upcoming match. This is because he has been sidelined for the last five games following concussion protocols.

Blackpool predicted XI: Grimshaw; Connolly, Casey, Husband; Lawrence-Gabriel, Norburn, Morgan, Lyons; Dembele, Hamilton; Rhodes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Donnell, Chapman, Grimshaw Defenders: Connolly, Husband, Gabriel, Pennington, Coulson, Casey, Ekpiteta, Thompson, Lyons, Tharme Midfielders: Norburn, Dale, Morgan, Carey, Dembele, Dougall, Virtue, Hamilton, Oakley-Boothe Forwards: Joseph, Rhodes, Beesley, Lavery, Kouassi

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have to deal with the challenge of missing six key players who are currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The notable absentees include Serge Aurier, Ola Aina, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, and Ibrahim Sangare.

In addition to the international commitments, the team will have to manage without Taiwo Awoniyi (groin) and Felipe (calf) due to injuries. The availability of Anthony Elanga (knock) and Divock Origi (groin) remains uncertain, with both players set to be evaluated ahead of kickoff.

Nottingham predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Williams, Worrall, Murillo, Tavares; Mangala, Yates; Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Turner, Horvath, Hennessey Defenders: Worrall, McKenna, Omobamidele, Murillo, Tavares, Toffolo, Williams, Montiel Midfielders: Santos, Danilo, Dominguez, Mangala, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Wood, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2024 Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Blackpool FA Cup January 2023 Blackpool 4 - 1 Nottingham Forest FA Cup April 2022 Blackpool 1 - 4 Nottingham Forest Championship October 2021 Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Blackpool Championship February 2015 Blackpool 4 - 4 Nottingham Forest Championship

