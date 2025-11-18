BLACKPINK Singapore 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The global K-pop phenomenon BLACKPINK is returning to Singapore as part of their highly anticipated DEADLINE World Tour in November 2025.

Comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has captivated audiences worldwide with their chart-topping hits and electrifying performances. Their upcoming three-night residency at the iconic Singapore National Stadium marks a historic moment as they become the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a feat in the city-state.

Following their sensational Born Pink tour in May 2023, which saw them play to sold-out crowds, the excitement for their return is at an all-time high. This new tour promises an even more spectacular production, dazzling visuals, and the unmatched energy that BLACKPINK is renowned for.

GOAL has all the essential information you need, from concert dates and venues to ticket prices, official vendors, and even tips on finding the cheapest tickets available.

When is BLACKPINK in Singapore?

BLACKPINK is set to light up the Singapore National Stadium for three incredible nights in late November 2025.

Where to buy BLACKPINK Singapore tickets?

The official primary vendor for the BLACKPINK World Tour in Singapore was Ticketmaster.sg, with these tickets now sold out.

While official sales often sell out quickly, there are still ways to get your hands on tickets.

For fans who may have missed the initial sale or are looking for alternative options, you can also try secondary ticket platforms like StubHub, with tickets from S$107.

Always double-check the legitimacy of any vendor before making a purchase.

How much are BLACKPINK Singapore tickets?

Official ticket prices for the BLACKPINK tour ranged from S$168 to S$428, excluding booking fees.

These prices covered various seating categories, allowing fans to choose an experience that best suited their budget and preferences. Below is a breakdown of the official ticket categories and their prices:

VIP BLINK PIT PACKAGE (STANDING): S$398

VIP BLINK PACKAGE (SEATED): S$428

CAT 1: S$348

CAT 2: S$298

CAT 3: S$258

CAT 4: S$228

CAT 5: S$208

CAT 6: S$168

CAT 7 (STANDING): S$168

CAT 8 (RESTRICTED VIEW): S$228

CAT 9 (RESTRICTED VIEW): S$208

CAT 10 (RESTRICTED VIEW): S$168

For those looking for the most affordable way to see BLACKPINK live, the cheapest official tickets were available in CAT 6, CAT 7 (Standing), and CAT 10 (Restricted View) categories, all priced at S$168.

On secondary ticket platforms like StubHub, ticket prices start from S$107.

When were BLACKPINK tickets released?

The initial ticket release for BLACKPINK's Singapore dates involved several presale phases before the general public sale. For the initially announced shows on November 29 and 30, 2025, the presale information was as follows:

Weverse BLINK MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL) Presale: June 10, 2025, from 11 AM to 11:59 PM (SGT). This presale was for members who had purchased and maintained their official BLINK membership.

June 10, 2025, from 11 AM to 11:59 PM (SGT). This presale was for members who had purchased and maintained their official BLINK membership. Visa Infinite Presale: June 11, 2025, from 11 AM to 2:00 PM (SGT).

June 11, 2025, from 11 AM to 2:00 PM (SGT). Visa Presale: June 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 11:59 PM (SGT).

June 11, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 11:59 PM (SGT). Changi Rewards Member Presale: June 12, 2025, from 11 AM to 11:59 PM (SGT).

June 12, 2025, from 11 AM to 11:59 PM (SGT). General Onsale: June 13, 2025, from 11 AM (SGT) via Ticketmaster.sg.

An additional show on November 28, 2025, was later announced due to immense demand, with its own set of presale and general sale dates:

Weverse Blink Membership (Global) Presale (for Nov 28 show): September 24, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM. Fans had to register their membership via Weverse by September 21 to participate.

September 24, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM. Fans had to register their membership via Weverse by September 21 to participate. Trip.com Members Presale (for Nov 28 show): September 25, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM.

September 25, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM. General Sales (for Nov 28 show): Commenced on September 26, 2025.

These rapid sell-out times and additional dates highlight the incredible demand for BLACKPINK tickets. Being aware of these timelines is crucial for any fan hoping to attend a future concert.