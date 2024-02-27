Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a heavy defeat in London, Newcastle United travel to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers in a fifth-round FA Cup game on Tuesday.

The Magpies suffered a 4-1 Premier League defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Sunday, while the Riversiders would aim to snap a four-game winless run following last weekend's 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Ewood Park

The FA Cup match between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One in the UK, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Rovers coach John Eustace will continue to remain without the services of the injured lot of Joe Rankin-Costello, John Fleck and Hayden Carter, while Harry Leonard is a doubt on account of a knock.

The draw against Norwich claimed another casualty in Ryan Hedges, making changes all the more inevitable on Tuesday.

The likes of Andrew Moran and Arnor Sigurdsson stand to benefit from rotations, while Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher are expected to keep their place in attack.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wahlstedt, Pears, Michalski Defenders: Hyam, Wharton, Koumetio, O'Riordan, McFadzean, Gamble, Pickering, Chrisene, Brittain Midfielders: Garrett, Ayari, Buckley, Tronstad, Szmodics, Sigurdsson, Moran, Gilsenan, Dolan Forwards: Gallagher, Leonard, Telalovic, Markanday

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe also misses several players, as none of Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett will be available for selection.

Martin Dubravka emerges a doubt due to illness, which means another start for Loris Karius in between the sticks.

The likes of Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Dan Burn will be pushing for starts, while players such as Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak are likely to continue in the XI.

Newcastle United possible XI: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Bruno, Longstaff; Barnes, Isak, Murphy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Murphy, Barnes Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 15, 2020 Newcastle United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Carabao Cup January 15, 2019 Blackburn Rovers 2-2 (2-4 AET) Newcastle United FA Cup January 5, 2019 Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers FA Cup January 2, 2017 Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Newcastle United Championship November 26, 2016 Newcastle United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship

