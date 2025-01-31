How to watch today's Blackburn Rovers vs Preston Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Lancashire rivalry will be rekindled when Blackburn Rovers welcome Preston to Ewood Park for a Championship tie on Friday.

John Euctace's men will be looking to bounce back from three straight league losses after a 2-1 defeat at Bristol City, while Preston aim to book their third win on the spin following a 2-1 victory against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Preston will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Blackburn Rovers vs Preston kick-off time

Championship - Championship Ewood Park

The Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Preston will be played at Ewood Park in Blackburn, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Friday, January 31, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Blackburn Rovers team news

Eustace will be without Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering, Sondre Tronstad, Scott Wharton, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi due to injuries.

Moreover, Todd Cantwell will need to pass a late fitness test ahead of kick off, but Owen Beck is in line for a start after appearing as a substitute against Bristol.

Preston team news

Skipper Ben Whiteman sustained an ankle injury during training, while Jayden Meghoma and Robbie Brady aim to shake off their niggles.

In better news, Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen could be in contention for a start after scoring off the bench in the Middlesbrough win.

