Birmingham City vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Birmingham and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham will take on Norwich in the Championship at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday. Norwich have more or less secured a spot in the playoffs with one game to go - they are currently fifth with 73 points. For the hosts, this is their last chance to avoid relegation as they are 22nd in the standings with 47 points.

Norwich only need to avoid a defeat on the final matchday in the league stage to secure a spot in the playoffs. They are unbeaten in their last five matches so they will hope keep that run intact. Birmingham registered a crucial win over Coventry in April and have since avoided defeat in their last two games. They will be hoping to pull off an upset on the last matchday.

Birmingham vs Norwich kick-off time

Date: May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

The match will be played at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Birmingham vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Birmingham team news

Birmingham are anxiously awaiting news on forward Tyler Roberts' fitness, as he was not used in the previous match against Huddersfield due to an ankle issue.

The team will be missing winger Oliver Burke, who is expected to return to Werder Bremen at the end of his loan without any major complications.

Birmingham predicted XI: Ruddy; Laird, Sanderson, Roberts, Buchanan; Sunjic, Bielik; Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson; Stansfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Etheridge, Home, Ruddy Defenders: Aiwu, Roberts, Long, Buchanan, Longelo, Laird, Drameh, Williams, Oakley Midfielders: Sunjic, Bacuna, James, Dozzell, Paik, Gardner, Miyoshi, Pritchard, Anderson, Donovan Forwards: Hogan, Stansfield, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Dixon

Norwich team news

Norwich's left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis is recovering from a hamstring problem and could be in contention for Saturday's game.

Ashley Barnes is facing a few weeks on the sidelines due to a calf injury, which means Josh Sargent might start the match this Saturday.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Lungi Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Sara; Fassnacht, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Duffy, Hanley, Sørensen, Gibson, Stacey, McCallum, Batth, Fisher, Montóia, Renecke Midfielders: Núñez, Sara, Hernández, Fassnacht, Rowe, McLean, Sainz, Gibbs, Gibbs Forwards: Sargent, van Hooijdonk

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Norwich City 2 - 0 Birmingham City Championship 22/02/23 Norwich City 3 - 1 Birmingham City Championship 31/08/22 Birmingham City 1 - 2 Norwich City Championship 10/08/22 Norwich City P 2 - 2 Birmingham City League Cup 24/02/21 Birmingham City 1 - 3 Norwich City Championship

