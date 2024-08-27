How to watch today's Birmingham City vs Fulham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Birmingham City will play host to Fulham in a Carabao Cup second-round tie at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday.
While the Cottagers enter the competition at this stage, the League One outfit defeated Charlton Athletic 1-0 in the previous round, and both sides have emerged victorious in their respective league encounters at the weekend.
How to watch Birmingham City vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Birmingham City and Fulham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Birmingham City vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|St. Andrew's
The Carabao Cup match between Birmingham City and Fulham will be played at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park in Birmingham, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, August 27, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Birmingham City team news
Luke Harris and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are ineligible to participate in the second-round contest after their recent moves to the Blues.
Dion Sanderson is back from his ban but is suspected to be out of action due to injury, so Christoph Klarer and Krystian Bielik would man the defence.
Lukas Jutkiewicz is likely to start upfront.
Birmingham City possible XI: Allsop; Laird, Bielik, Klarer, Cochane; Leonard, Paik; Anderson, Willumsson, Hansson; Jutkiewicz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mayo, Allsop, Peacock-Farrell
|Defenders:
|Laird, Buchanan, Klarer, Cochrane, Sampsted, Williams
|Midfielders:
|Bielik, Hansson, Miyoshi, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Chang, Williamson, Khela, Hall, Home, Donovan, Bacuna
|Forwards:
|Roberts, May, Jutkiewicz, Dembele, Yokoyama
Fulham team news
It is to be seen if Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen will play a part here, while Bernd Leno may be offered some rest as Steven Benda is given the nod in between the sticks.
Jay Stansfield can face the side he scored 12 Championship goals for last season unless Raul Jimenez starts ahead of the ex-Birmingham loanee.
Fulham possible XI: Benda; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Reed, Cairney; Traore, Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leno, Benda
|Defenders:
|Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson
|Midfielders:
|Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Birmingham City and Fulham across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 18, 2022
|Fulham 6-2 Birmingham City
|Championship
|September 15, 2021
|Birmingham City 1-4 Fulham
|Championship
|August 24, 2021
|Birmingham City 0-2 Fulham
|Carabao Cup
|July 4, 2020
|Fulham 1-0 Birmingham City
|Championship
|November 9, 2019
|Birmingham City 0-1 Fulham
|Championship