Bielsa plans on staying at Leeds 'for the rest of my life' despite contract uncertainty

The 65-year-old only signs year-to-year deals and is out of contract at the end of the season, but it seems he will stay for at least another year

Marcelo Bielsa says he is going about his work at Leeds assuming he will be in the job for the rest of his life.

Bielsa has become one of the most popular figures in the club’s history since taking over at Leeds in 2018, winning promotion to the Premier League and leading an entertaining season so far in the top flight.

The Argentine only signs one-year contracts so there is some anxiety among fans that he could leave – but it seems Bielsa is keen to carry on working on his project.

What has Bielsa said?

Bielsa told reporters: "I always think that I'm going to stay forever in all the jobs that I take and I go from day to day thinking I'm going to be here the rest of my life.

“At the same time, it's a profession that usually has interruptions. it is far more common that a manager is fired than he stays in the same place for a long time.”

How long will Bielsa stay?

Assuming he signs a new deal, next season will be Bielsa’s fourth in charge of Leeds – making it one of the longest spells in a job of his career to date.

Article continues below

The only occasions he has spent more than four years in one job have been his time as Argentina manager between 1998 and 2004, and his first coaching role with Newell's Old Boys' youth setup in the 1980s and early 90s.

In February, Bielsa said he didn’t want to make a firm decision on his future until the end of the season – unless the club pressed him for a response.

Further reading