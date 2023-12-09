Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Looking forward to their sixth straight competitive win, Real Madrid can also go three points clear atop La Liga standings when they travel to Benito Villamarin to take on Real Betis on Saturday.

After beating Granada 2-0 in their previous league outing Carlo Ancelotti's men have 38 points, which is the same as second-placed Girona.

Meanwhile, Betis will be aiming to climb into the top six in La Liga, following a 2-1 victory against Villanovense in Copa del Rey in midweek.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm GMT Venue: Benito Villamarin

La Liga match between Real Betis and Real Madrid will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT on December 9 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

Fitness problems would deem all of Nabil Fekir, William Carvalho, Claudio Bravo, Youssouf Sabaly and Marc Bartra ineligible for the tie, while Rodri is doubtful on account of a muscular problem.

In addition, Hector Bellerin is suspended after the defender was sent off in the goalless draw with Almeria in their last league game.

Expected changes from the cup game should see the likes of Marc Roca, Assane Diao, Aitor Ruibal and Abner back in contention from the first whistle.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Riad, Abner; Rodriguez, Roca; Diao, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva Defenders: Pezzella, Riad, Papastathopoulos, Miranda, Abner Midfielders: Rodriguez, Roca, Altimira, Guardado, Sanchez, Isco, Diao Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Iglesias, Perez, Henrique, Willian Jose, Juan Cruz, Ruibal

Real Madrid team news

Luka Modric was spotted back in training after recovering from a thigh problem, suggesting the Croat's likely return to the XI.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is also expected back following a muscular issue, but all of Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are set to remain sidelined through injuries here.

Moreover, Dani Carvajal is ruled out for the rest of the calendar year with a calf issue.

Owing to a good run of late, Brahim Diaz may get the nod over Joselu - especially in the event Modric starts.

Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Brahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Valverde, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham Forwards: Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Betis and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 5, 2023 Real Betis 0-0 Real Madrid La Liga September 3, 2022 Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis La Liga May 20, 2022 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis La Liga August 28, 2021 Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga April 24, 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis La Liga

