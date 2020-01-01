Bethany England sure Sam Kerr will be a big hit at Chelsea as she tips the goals to flow

The Australia international has been tipped to be a huge success in the WSL and bagged her first goal in the 4-1 win over Arsenal

Bethany thinks that Sam Kerr is ready to make a big impact with Women and that the goals will soon flow as the Blues chase the Women's title.

Kerr scored her first goal for the club in Chelsea's 4-1 away win over title rivals on Sunday after securing a work permit to move from Chicago Red Stars in the United States.

The Australian has a reputation as one of the world's best strikers and has a prolific record from her time in and America, with England sure that her team-mate will be a big hit in the WSL.

"She has been really easy to gel with, on and off the pitch," England told Goal at the launch of Adidas Predator Mutator. "As you saw in the Reading game, I thought we linked up really well. It gelled well in training early on.

"She got in some good positions and we were able to put each other in good areas so I am excited to keep seeing where we go this season. I think once she gets that first goal (which Kerr has now scored against Arsenal) and settles her nerves a bit then the floodgates will open then.

"She is known for being a prolific goalscorer and I can’t wait to see how the rest of the season goes for her. I hope she scores a lot of goals for us. Her arrival doesn’t let you get complacent.

"It is all well and good performing on the pitch but you have to perform well in training to get better and to be in a position to be selected for the coming game. There is a lot of competition in my area. It is something that I am enjoying and I am thriving on.

"It just makes us all better players together because we are all fighting for our position in the team so it stops complacency. We keep pushing forward."

Chelsea also have Fran Kirby, Erin Cuthbert, Adelina Engman and Ramona Bachmann competing with Kerr and England for attacking spots in Emma Hayes's team and Drew Spence thinks that the club's new signing has settled in well.

"She is a really chilled out girl and she has been with us for a couple of weeks now," Spence added. "She didn’t have a lot of sessions before playing that first game. She is waiting for that first goal to go in (which she has now scored) but I am sure when it does that she will feel calmer.

"She has fit in with everyone. We are a very relaxed group so it is probably the best team to go into. She is doing well in training, she has lightning pace to get in-behind and she is doing that already. She has settled in well."

Meanwhile, the new signing's arrival hasn't stopped England's incredible impact with her having scored 10 goals in her first 12 league games of the season.

The 25-year-old has now been recognised at international level by Phil Neville after she made her debut for England and, after missing out on the World Cup in 2019, she is hopeful of being part of the Olympics squad.

"First comes Chelsea. I want to have a good season for them and myself individually," England said. "I think if I am able to perform for my club, then it will put me in good stead for the Olympics. That’s something that I am really keeping an eye on.

"I would love to be on that plane to Tokyo more than anything so as long as I am fit, in form and scoring goals then I am giving Phil [Neville] a headache on who he is picking. It is really good being at Chelsea because they keep us in good condition and make sure we are always ready.

"I have spoken with Emma about being ready for the games coming up and what I can do to put myself in the best position to be on that plane. There’s certain attributes that I have that the other forwards don’t have as much.

"It is not only strengthening those but also working on other areas where I am not as good as the others. So there’s a lot of things that we discuss and work on to improve and then you try to implement them at the weekend so they become second nature.

"The competition is high. You look at the calibre of players in the list and it will be a tough decision for Phil on whoever he picks. I am sure whoever he takes will rightly be there for a reason and do the job. They don’t take anyone but the best.

"It is healthy competition and it just keeps driving everyone forward to improve. It will be exciting to see what happens by the business end of the season."