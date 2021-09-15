The best reusable water bottles for everyday use, working out and playing football

Water bottles with tracking devices? On-the-go filtered water? From bougie bottles to stalwart canteens here are the best reusable water bottles

In the past few years, many people have turned their back on single-use plastics. This is because as a society we are becoming more eco-conscious and considerate of the effect buying those items are having on the planet. Because of this, there has been a rise in the popularity of high-quality, eco-friendly reusable water bottles. Numerous hygienic refill stations can even be found in public places as the world shifts away from bottled water.

Doctors and scientists all recommend that adults should drink seven glasses of water a day, which equals around two litres. Many people struggle to meet that target which is why bottles with motivational messaging and targets marked on the side have emerged. Smart technology is even creeping into hydration with water bottles that do the tracking for you and sync up to your phone. But if that seems too out-there for you, don’t worry, there are still many good old water bottles that just do what they say on the tin.

Here are 11 of the best water bottles currently available to buy.

This large stainless steel water bottle is BPA-free and has a handy carrying strap and leak-proof screw cap.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99 (1.3L), £24.99 (2.2L)

Never leave your water in the car again. This water bottle has a hand hole in the middle so you can easily grip it whilst running.

Get it from JD sports for £4.00

This BPA-free plastic water bottle reminds you to keep hydrated with time markings to help track your water intake.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

This steel water bottle is dishwasher safe so you can keep your vessel squeaky clean in between training sessions.

Get it from Adidas for £15.37

This smart water bottle connects to your phone or fitness watch via Bluetooth to keep track of how much water you’re drinking. It glows when you’re due a drink and even has a “find your bottle” feature so you're never in danger of losing this bit of kit.

Get it from Amazon for £54.99 (17oz/483ml), £58.99 (21oz/596ml)

This extra-large water bottle from Nike means you can bring almost 2 litres of cold water with you on a workout. That means you can get all the hydration you need per day in this one bottle.

Get it from Nike for £24.95

Chilly’s bottles are extremely popular. In fact, they were the brand that brought a revolutionised style of stainless steel water bottles to the attention of the masses. They come in all sorts of sizes, with over 70 different designs, and keep your cold drinks cold for 24 hours. They can also keep your hot drinks hot for 12 hours.

Get it from Amazon for £25.00 (500ml) , £30.00 (750ml)

This water bottle is perfect for those who love drinking filtered water. Leading brand Brita have invented this bottle with a filter built into the lid so you can feel confident in what you’re drinking on the go.

Get it from Sports Direct for £10.00

This stainless steel water bottle has a one-touch opening mechanism lid meaning it’s perfect for drinking water whilst exercising. The flip-top keeps the spout clean and it even has a safety lock for when you don’t want easy access to your drink.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This plastic barrel bottle holds a lot of water to help you stay hydrated during your workouts. It’s BPA-free and has a strap so you can carry it easily.

Get it from Sports Direct for £6.99

This clear water bottle from Nike has a leaf-proof puff valve meaning you can get a good stream of water without worrying about spills.

Get it from JD Sports for £10.00

