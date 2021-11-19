The best Nike trainers you can buy in 2021

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Is there anything better than finding the perfect pair of shoes? From the well-heeled boot to the cosy slipper, great footwear can make all the difference.

As one of the leading sportswear companies in the world, there’s few who can match Nike’s reputation when it comes to delivering some of the most eye-catching pieces in the business.

These trainers might not make you an overnight superstar, but they’ll help you stand out from the crowd. Here are the best Nike trainers currently available:

Few things scream Nike as much as Michael Jordan. The Jordan Stay Loyal blends Nike’s style with Jordan’s brand, creating something satisfyingly fashionable.

Featuring a throwback-inspired look based on the Air Jordan 12, the near-all-white exteriors and rubber finish are teamed with a burly teal leather overlap. Add a dash of red at the heel and you’ve got something with a retro-futuristic sheen.

Get them from Nike for £99.95

Just because something is simple doesn’t mean it can’t be great. The MC Trainer is living proof that taking things back to basics can still be a dream.

As efficient for pounding the pavement on a morning run as it is for tackling the weights in the gym, this style comes in three different colour schemes. The standout combination of platinum, grey and white with a lick of orange across the tongue is hard to beat.

Get them from Nike for £64.95

There’s plenty to sink your feet into across the Metcon range – and the 7 FlyEase, with its farewell to the laces many hated, is one of the more unique styles across the range.

Equipped with a collapsible heel to allow for hands-free access, it is one of the most stable numbers Nike has on its books. It’s well suited to strength training and further extracurricular activity.

There are two colour schemes to snap up, including a classic standard black, but for something bolder there’s a hot red.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

A self-described gold standard for weight training, the Metcon 7 X looks like a slice of the rainbow too. Featuring hues of an off-orange jewelled scheme teamed with coral pink and electric yellow-green trim, it’s a strong look.

It isn’t style over substance though, as this style is coated with responsive foam on the inside. There is also a folding tab from the tongue, one that can be buttoned down over the laces to reduce the need to tie them again between activities. It’s simple and fiendishly effective; this one is a firestarter for sure.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

Proof that you’ll be ready for one more repetition no matter the task at hand, the SuperRep Go 2 looks like the sort of trim Superman might have himself.

Hued in a vibrant chilli pepper red with touches of white, black and ember across the surface, it functions as a lightweight style, matching intelligent meshwork above the foot and solid cushioning beneath the sole.

Get them from Nike for £71.97 (reduced from £89.95)

One of the few trainers specifically custom built for singular terrain within the Nike range, the React Hyperset is made for the pursuit of indoor speed. It’s a court-friendly, eye-catching design, intended to give the wearer an edge against their opponent in the sporting arena.

An eye-catching tongue protrudes high above the rest of the shoe, it blends straps and cables together to keep shape no matter the game.

Get them Nike for £108.95

Built less for sport functionality as much as adventure practicality, the Waffle Trainer 2 SD blends a welcome retro feel with a twenty-first century technical upate. With similar materials to those first used, it honours the first American ascent of K2, the second-highest mountain in the world.

With its bold red-and-gold or yellow-and-blue finishes, it’s a dream to look at too, all the way down to the waffle outsoles.

Get them Nike for £89.95

Built to bring responsiveness wherever you step, the React Metcon Turbo not only boasts one of the most gorgeous finishes in the Nike range but also blends its materials together to make something extra special.

Featuring a striking chunky two-tone finish, hued between vibrant red and slick black, it’s not one for the wallflowers. Cushioned with a rope wrap on the instep, it binds it all together in pursuit of something a little bit further, faster and higher; lightweight and structured with vital durability.

Get it from Nike for £94.47 (reduced from £134.95)

There are very few trainers from the Nike range that allow you to profess loyalty to your football club. This style is great news if you’re a fan of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes, because the Jordan MA2 Paris Saint-Germain has you covered.

Built for the street it’s a marriage of chunky style with distinctive club colours, predominantly white with red and navy trim and a deep black finish. Keep an eye out for those textured blue pockets at the rear of the heel – they’re the touch that lifts it to Champions League territory.

Get them from Nike for £124.95

Don’t be fooled by the mouthful of a title – the Air Max Pre-Day Be True is the kind of standout shoe that Nike built their fashionable reputation on. It’s a larger-than-life design, with bedazzling blue colours.

It’s intended as a statement of solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide, reworking the famous logo with a rainbow finish to represent the pride flag. Wear it loud and wear it proud.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

If you like your style on the futuristic side, you’ll love the Space Hippie 04. Looking good doesn’t have to damage the planet though, and Nike committed to reducing carbon commissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

These trainers are helping to do this by blending a Flyknit upper for a stretchy security, with a Crater Foam sole featuring Nike Grind recycled materials. Made from 25 per cent recycled materials, these are trainers to ease your conscience as they use scraps and items from Nike’s Reuse-A-Shoe programme and unsold footwear

Get them from Nike for £124.95

