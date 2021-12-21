The best men’s running trainers: footwear from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and more

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Are you on the lookout for the perfect pair of running trainers? There’s a style for everyone, whether you’re a professional runner or someone looking to take their first steps pounding the pavements outdoors for your New Year's Resolution.

To narrow down the perfect pair, there are plenty of things to take into consideration: Is the shoe light? Is the upper breathable, or waterproof? Is the midsole well-cushioned and springy? How good is the traction provided by the outsole? Sometimes you just want them to look cool, and that’s OK too.

Whether you’re a fan of clocking up the miles on the treadmill in the warm, or an all-weather terrain kind of runner, there's guaranteed to be the perfect running shoes out there. You don’t have to sacrifice style for substance though, some of these will also look just as good for a night out, or a pair you won’t feel the need to instantly hide under the desk if you run to the office.

Put your best foot forward with a decent pair of running trainers and you’ll be setting yourself up for success. With brands like Adidas, Nike and Puma, you know you’re in safe hands.

Here are the 12 of the best men’s running shoes currently available.

The Adidas Ultraboost range is widely renowned as one of the best running shoes on the market, and the Ultraboost 22 is yet another triumph.

These running shoes give you the capacity to run just that bit further by providing both responsiveness and comfort with each step regardless of the length or type of run you are going on.

Adidas’ signature ‘Primeknit’ textile upper is not only comfortable, however, but eco-friendly. It is made with a high-quality yarn that features at least 50 per cent Parley Ocean Plastic - a material made using plastic waste from the sea - while the rest of the upper is made using recycled polyester. They weigh in at a light 333g, so won’t slow you down.

The heel of the shoe is soft, with foam used to create a cushioned fit, while the titular ‘Boost’ midsole provides responsiveness of the highest order due to Adidas’ ‘Linear Energy Push’ technology. Finally, the rubber outsole is grippy and provides excellent traction in both wet and dry weather.

Get them from Adidas for £165.00

The Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX is a trail runner that can take you across any kind of terrain. From rugged, rocky paths to runs through the woods, these shoes are made to do it all.

This running shoe is extremely hardy, thanks to its durable structure, but this does not come at the cost of flexibility.

Lugs and high-quality traction on the outsole and the fact that the upper is water-resistant mean that you will be able to maintain stability and keep your feet dry even in wet weather conditions. If you are brave enough to face the elements, these shoes are ready to go with you.



Get them from Nike for £134.95

The Under Armour Rogue 2.5 is a versatile running shoe suitable for runs of any length, and at £65.00 offers incredible value for money.

The mesh upper is crafted to provide targeted support and is also exceptionally light. Stability is provided through an external heel counter and a tonal lace-up fastening that ensure the shoe fits snugly.

The ride is extremely responsive due to the dual midsole - pairing ‘Charged Cushioning’ and ‘Micro G’ for high levels of comfort across any distance - with a removable sockliner.

Finally, the rubber outsole is durable and grippy and the finish is stylish - a solid all-rounder.

Get them from Under Armour for £65.00

The Puma Flyer Runner is not just a high quality running trainer, but an especially stylish one at that.

It's not style over substance, however. The fabric upper is breathable and the EVA midsole provides a high level of comfort through its supple cushioning and ‘SoftFoam+’ insole.

Additionally, the shoe fits very snugly due to the continuous lace design and hugs your foot, while the rubber outsole provides excellent grip.

If you are looking for a versatile, comfortable running trainer with a sleek design to stand out from the crowd, you can’t go wrong with this shoe.

Get them from Amazon for £28.00-£59.99

For those who want one pair of shoes for both training and everyday life, the Adidas Duramo SL 2.0 is a fantastic choice.

These shoes are versatile and stylish enough to be used on a run, at the gym or for casual wear.

The breathable, ventilated mesh upper keeps your feet cool, and is made with at least 50 per cent recycled materials for a light, eco-friendly trainer. Additionally, the cushioning provides optimal comfort whether you are running or walking. Another great all-rounder.



Get them from Adidas for £50.00

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield is a running shoe made with a very specific goal in mind - optimising your wet-weather runs.

This trainer is built to keep your feet dry and warm even in the pouring rain - without compromising on the basics.

Firstly, the ‘Storm-Tread’ outsole is designed for reliable traction even in rainy conditions. Inspired by winter tyres, it features micro-grooves for secure grip and multi-directional shapes to minimise the risk of slipping on wet surfaces.

Next, the upper is also covered with a PFC-free treatment to repel water and keep your shoes - and, by extension, your feet - dry. The upper is also made with a knit material for warmth and is aided by a gusseted, insulated tongue.

Finally, skins are strategically placed over locations on the shoe in which water tends to make its way in. If you’re a wet-weather runner, this shoe is definitely for you.

Get them from Nike for £114.95

The Asics Gel Venture 8 is a quality trail runner for athletes who prefer to stray off the beaten track.

The breathable, comfortable upper is made using a blend of textiles and synthetic materials and is both durable and lightweight.

Beneath it is a ‘GEL tech’ infused midsole that provides bounce and cushioning to reduce discomfort of the impact of running on hard or uneven surfaces. The rubber outsole is also lugged in order to increase grip.

Finally, the fit is snug and secure due to the inclusion of a padded ankle collar and lace fastening.

Get them from JD Sports for £65.00

The Under Armour Surge 2 is specifically designed as a road running shoe.

It is light and features a ventilated mesh upper on top of a cushioned EVA midsole for an effortless, responsive and comfortable ride.

The shoe’s comfort features do not stop there, however, with a full-length EVA sockliner and further cushioning present around the ankle collar.

Get them from Amazon for £35.87-£121.85

The Adidas Run Falcon 2.0 is another running shoe that can double as an everyday trainer.

The light mesh upper is ventilated exceptionally well and is designed so you can wear them all day, even after a run.

The rubber outsole is still durable, however, and the shoe is crafted to remain comfortable even when worn for long periods.

Get them from Adidas for £45.00

Just like the aforementioned Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield, the Nike React Miler 2 Shield is another trainer designed to battle against the elements.

This model is a road runner and is crafted for optimal support, stability and shock absorption on hard surfaces.

It also features the winter tyre-inspired ‘Storm-Tread’ outsole with micro-grooves and multi-directional shapes, an upper with strategically-placed skins, as well as a PFC-free coated upper and a gusseted, insulated tongue.

Get them from Nike for £124.95

The Under Armour HOVR Sonic STRT is a great running shoe for any kind of training.

The blend of synthetic materials and textiles used in the upper combine to create a light, well-ventilated mix.

The midsole features Under Armour’s ‘HOVR’ foam and is both bouncy and extremely well-cushioned, while the rubber outsole provides exceptional traction.

A heel tab allows the shoes to slip on and off with ease, but security and stability is provided through the padded ankle collar and lace-up fastening.

Get them from JD Sports for £85.00

The New Balance 520v7 is a versatile road runner that covers all bases well.

The rubber outsole provides excellent traction and is also long-lasting. The EVA midsole cushions each step, and the moulded heel provides great stability.

The mesh upper is durable thanks to its density, but that does not come at the cost of breathability. This shoe balances comfort with performance and support very well.



Get them from Amazon for £39.99-£236.00

