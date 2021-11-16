Best gym bags for 2021: Holdalls, backpacks, duffels and more

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Regardless of how intense, frequent or advanced your gym workouts are, every sort of gym-goer needs a good quality gym bag. Plenty of space is an absolute necessity in order to fit in all kinds of sports apparel and – for those who head to the gym straight after work – perhaps everyday essentials and valuables, too. A good gym bag should also feature side pockets for drinks bottles and a variety of separated pockets for various smaller items to be kept in an organised fashion.

Additionally, the bag should be durable and, ideally, water-resistant, with straps that provide a high level of comfort – your aching muscles deserve to be treated well after an intense workout. Most regular, day-to-day bags don’t come close to providing the appropriate level of room or compartmentalisation for this but, fear not, this list contains a plethora of options that tick all these boxes and more while adding unique flair and style to complete your athletic look.

A gym bag does not necessarily need to be a duffel bag or a holdall. The Nike Utility Elite Backpack is far more spacious than a regular backpack and is perfectly designed for gym gear.

The full-length zips on the main compartment allow the bag to open in a way that makes both packing and unpacking simple. It’s easy to organise your gear in the backpack, too, with an adjustable divider, mesh sleeve, side sleeve (for a bottle of drink) and zip pockets both inside the main compartment and at the front providing plenty of separated spaces to utilise.

Meanwhile, the cushioned, adjustable straps made with ‘Max Air’ cushioning provide plenty of comfort, with an additional sternum strap to keep the backpack secure and close. The breathable mesh and eyelet vents keep your gear fresh and your back cool without compromising on durability. There are also strong handles on the top and side for alternative carrying options.



Get it from Nike for £72.95

For those specifically into combat sports, the aptly named Outshock Combat Sports Bag 500 is an excellent option. The iconic sausage shape of the boxing bag and strap design are stylish and, with a 50-litre capacity, plenty of room is provided for all manner of sports equipment and personal belongings. The perforated, ventilated side pocket allows post-workout clothing to breathe and is just one of the bag’s multiple compartments.

The laminated fabric used is resistant to abrasions and durable, making it comfortable to wear the bag over your shoulder if you opt not to carry it conventionally.

Get it from Decathlon for £29.99

Another to venture beyond the traditional world of duffel bags, the Adidas 4Athlts Backpack is the German giant's take on a backpack that can serve as a gym bag and is also suitable for everyday use.

This stylish bag features Adidas’ signature three stripes prominently on its sturdy polyester exterior, which houses a spacious main compartment. The bag also features a special padded compartment designed specifically for laptops, as well as side pockets and an external zip pocket. You certainly won’t be wanting for space with this backpack.

Get it from Adidas for £35.00

For fans of a more traditional model, it’s hard to go wrong with the Nike Utility Power Training Duffel Bag. The sturdy, yet breathable material of the bag houses your gear in a spacious main compartment which is fitted with a number of internal and zipped external pockets to provide options for organisation.

The shoulder strap is adjustable and there are also handles on the top and the side of the bag, providing a number of different ways to carry it. It’s not flashy or extravagant, just simple quality and style for those who take their training seriously.

Get it from Nike for £49.95

The 4.0 version of Under Armour’s Undeniable Duffle bag is the latest in a line of superbly optimised gym bags. Under Armour’s ‘Storm’ technology creates an extremely water-resistant bag that helps keep your gym gear dry even in wet conditions. The bag also features a spacious, well-ventilated pocket for shoes or post-workout clothes as well as a number of internal compartments and two large external zipped pockets. The exterior is smooth and abrasion-resistant side panels provide durability.

The padded ‘HeatGear’ shoulder strap provides exceptional comfort and is removable, while the top handle is also padded.

Get it from Under Armour for £36.00

The North Face’s Base Camp Duffle Bags pair plenty of space with professional refinement and style. The roomy main compartment has a zipped mesh pocket for organisation – you certainly won’t struggle to fit your gear in this bag.



The bag is also made with a water-resistant Base Camp material and even features a weather-resistant zipper flap. The ergonomic shoulder strap is expertly designed to reduce twisting and is both adjustable and detachable to provide as much versatility as possible. A high-quality bag suitable for a variety of sporting gear

Get it from JD Sports for £115.00

Make no mistake, this Swedish company Fjallraven make products of a very high quality. Their name means ‘The Arctic Fox’ in Swedish and they make a genuine effort to use natural, sustainable materials as often as possible.



Their Greenland Duffel 30 bag is versatile, and as well-suited to your gym needs as it is for travel or everyday use. It is eco-friendly, made from ‘G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco S’ in recycled polyester and organic cotton but is far more than just a green option.



The sturdy, spacious bag also features three zipped mesh pockets, padded grips on its handles for comfort and an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap.

Get it from Amazon for £129.60

Umbro’s Pro Training Elite III Holdall is an incredibly versatile bag. In its default state, it serves as a spacious holdall with a sizeable main compartment, a wet and a dry compartment and a pocket at the end of the bag that can be used for shoes or football boots.



However, it also boasts the helpful function of being able to be adjusted to be worn as a backpack - a useful carrying option to allow owners to choose how they hold the bag based on each situation.

Get it from Umbro for £42.00

Like the aforementioned Umbro Pro Training Elite III Holdall, the Reebok Active Enhanced Convertible Grip Bag also handily converts into a backpack to free up your hands when needed.



The versatile training bag boasts a large main compartment and a ventilated mesh bag for post-workout clothes as well as a spacious zip pocket at the front, while the synthetic leather material it is made out of is also fairly water-resistant. Far from being a purely practical construct, however, this bag is also bold and stylish.

Get it from Reebok for £48.75

The FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag 2.0 has a remarkable 10 compartments for optimal organisation. There is room for two drinks bottles and all manner of personal belongings, while two of the compartments are designed to be water-resistant in order to hold post-workout clothes or even shoes.

Article continues below

The main compartment sits on top of a water-resistant panel and opens up completely, providing easy access. The bag is sturdy, too, with reinforced stitching at key points for a long-lasting duffel bag.

Get it from Amazon for £37.20