27 of the best gifts for Liverpool fans in 2021

Knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. Though when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

When Liverpool are at the top of their game and putting five past Porto, Watford and Manchester United in the space of a month, many fans can feel like it’s their birthday and Christmas all rolled into one. But we understand not every month will feel like that, so for the meantime, regular presents are still a go.

There are incredibly cool beer mats, a Liverpool themed Rubik’s cube for nifty hands, and even a copy of one woman’s hilarious diary dreaming up an imaginary love life with a certain German football manager.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Liverpool fans.

£10 or under

This Liverpool tankard goes in the freezer to make sure beers and other cold drinks are icy cold after a long day at work. Perfect on matchdays for those who’ve swapped the Kop for the sofa after a long lockdown.

What do you get for the person who has everything? This limited edition Arsenal FC gift bar of Cadburys Dairy Milk chocolate is the perfect gift for fans of any age with a sweet tooth. The classic Cadbury’s purple wrapper has been swapped for a bold red and printed with the backs of shirts, YNWA and the Liverpool logo, so there’s no mistaking who this is for.

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate, these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

This critically acclaimed yet quirky book is the perfect gift for those who blush whenever German manager Jurgen Klopp comes on the telly, sure to raise a few coy smiles when unwrapped. The book was inspired by a Tweet that went viral and is filled with imaginary tales about being married to Klopp and their son Klipp. Husbands, look away now.

This word search book has 50 Liverpool themed brain-teasing puzzles perfect for inquisitive minds. This will keep kids entertained for hours on a long car journey or on a rainy day.

Liverpool fans will love this metal Anfield Road street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

This official Liverpool wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those busy bees who like staying organised. Or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions? The calendar itself is A3 poster-sized so will make a nice addition to their wall, plus each month features high-quality photographs of the top players. Also included are some free “busy” stickers that will help with organising special occasions.

Melissa Reddy captures the feeling of 30 years of hurt that turned into joy over the course of a stretched-out season and how Jurgen Klopp masterminded the whole lot.

The latest craze in fidget toys has a ringleader, and that is pop-its. Pop-its replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap, and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Liverpool logo printed on them. Trust us on this one, the little ones in your life will thank you for it.

£25.00 or under

This Liverpool FC BRXLZ logo kit is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a pixelated version of the classic Liverbird crest. But don’t be fooled into thinking it’s a small and simple design - it’s still made up of 781 pieces!

Football mad Liverpool fans aged 7 or over will love trying their hands at this classic logic puzzle that has baffled even grown-ups for so many years. The challenge will keep them occupied and entertained whilst developing great problem-solving skills.

These incredible Liverpool custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players and Liverpool moments commemorated in traditional beer mat form. They are so aesthetically pleasing that they feel like they should be framed on the wall rather than just used as a coaster.

This collection of top-notch and in-depth articles first published in The Athletic documents Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League title in beautifully written style. A great present for those who appreciate excellent sports writing.

Know someone who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately whack out the hand gel. They’re covered in Liverpool branding, though you just might want to keep one for yourself.

This official Liverpool aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in a reusable water bottle. The metal keeps your water super cold all day and this one has a handy handle for carrying around the gym or office.

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in traditional Liverpool red and yellow, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Footballs are notoriously difficult to wrap up, though that doesn’t stop them from being an eternally popular gift to give. This Nike Strike ball is made up of the classic Liverpool crimson and red colourway and grooves to make the ball travel through the air like a dream.

Make a Liverpool fan very happy by getting them these special-edition Mercurial Lite shinguards. They are backed with dense foam which cushions against tough impact and have perforated holes for breathability meaning less sweaty shins. They come with a set of tight-fitting sleeves to hold the shin pads in place without straps.

Fans of Jurgen Klopp will love this badge set that commemorates all his key features - the cap, the beard and the glasses, plus a German flag with his name on and the Liverpool crest for good measure.

These super cosy fleece-lined suede moccasin slippers are the perfect gift for Liverpool fans who like to put their feet up when watching football on TV. Plus, those mornings are only getting colder and these will help to take the chill off the air in style.

If you’d like to buy a Liverpool fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for holding up proud during You’ll Never Walk Alone and keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

No budget

This BRXLZ mini version of Anfield will keep Liverpool fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 4650 pieces included which when put together, create a lovely and quirky Liverpool memento.

Family game night will take on a new level as players race around the Monopoly board to try and invest in superstars from both the men’s and women’s game such as Casey Stoney, Sadio Mane and Kenny Daglish.

‘Tis the season to rock a Christmas jumper celebrating when Liverpool were long-awaited Premier League Champions.

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Liverpool’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date. The makers of this book confirm there are no articles inside from The S*n.

Play your part in the post-Queen’s-Gambit checkerboard fashion trend with this third shirt from Nike. The yellow and red give off that perfect inverted Liverpool colourway and the ribbed look makes the shirt ultra-wearable off the pitch.

Marshalling a park run or walking the dogs on a freezing December morning? Not a problem. This unbelievably warm down Nike Strike puffer jacket is a dream for those who have to brave wet and windy conditions and the large zipped pockets are perfect for keeping hands toasty.

