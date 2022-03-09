14 of the best football documentaries to watch right now

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Football documentaries have become an increasingly popular way of getting behind-the-scenes insight into the sport like never before. Fans are being given unparalleled access to the teams they support to understand how they train, the reasons behind that one signing, and even uncover new stories.

While cinematic portrayals of our favourite players and managers are nice, there's nothing like getting the real deal. Luckily, filmmakers have found a way to document one of the biggest sports in the world to bring some extraordinary stories to our screens.

That being said, we've compiled the best football documentaries that you can watch right now. Whether you want to brush up on your behind-the-scenes knowledge, need an escape over the weekend, or simply want to binge-watch something - there's an option for everyone.

Note: If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can try a 30-day free trial to enjoy some of the documentaries featured below.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (2021)

If you've watched Premier League football for some time now it's hard not to know the legend of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scotsman was the leading figurehead for Manchester United, serving as head coach for over 26 years - which is something unimaginable in modern football. The documentary, which is available to Amazon Prime members, explores Ferguson's personal life and the rollercoaster managerial journey - delving into insights that have never been shared before.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. LFG (2021)

Get ready to be equally infuriated and inspired by this documentary. LFG explores the U.S women team's legal battle to be paid equally to their male counterparts. With multiple World Cup titles and Olympic medals, their unequal treatment was a huge story around the world. Featuring some well-known faces including the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald - this isn't one to miss.

Where to watch: Now TV

3. Diego Maradona (2019)

He's somewhat a controversial figure but there's no doubting his ability on the football pitch. Diego Maradona is a collection of footage taken from over 500 hours of video from the late player's personal archives. In this critically acclaimed documentary, the people who knew the larger-than-life character best lend their voice to his story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

4. Footeuses (2020)

Women's football documentaries are a rarity on most platforms. But, they're popping up if you look close enough and French brand Yard are leading the way in redefining how stories are told. Footeuses which means footballers in French looks at the women and girls who are breaking barriers in France, after the country hosted the 2019 World Cup. It sheds light on the realities and prejudices female football players face whilst trying to chase their dream in the sport.

Where to watch: Yard on YouTube

5. Take Us Home: Leeds United (2020)

Think of this as the prequel to Leeds United's title-clinching season of 2019/20 which gives this documentary some real underdog energy. Marcelo Bielsa guided the team to the Premier League after a 15-year absence from top-tier English football and this film is about how they did it. If you liked the way Leicester City's Premier League win broke the status quo, you'll love this story about revival and hope which all finally came to fruition.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

6. Women's Football In India (2018)

The beauty of football is that it truly is a global sport. German media outlet Deutsche Welle has curated a brilliant series of documentaries on their Kick Off channel and this is just one of them. India might not be a country you associate with football, but this is a heartwarming story about how three women meet up in Mapusa, North Goa to play football together despite the barriers they individually faced.

Where to watch: DW on YouTube

7. All Or Nothing Series (2018-Present)

This series is a fan favourite and one that has established itself with access to some of the top clubs around the world. Its current portfolio includes a look at the dressing room and club dealings at Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and the Brazil national team. So, if you've ever wondered how Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lead their teams these will certainly give you some idea.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

8. Bob Marley Legacy - Rhythm Of The Game (2020)

Rhythm Of The Game is part of a short collection of films on the Bob Marley YouTube channel which are dedicated to several parts of the Reggae star's life. His love for football is well known and ever immortalised with Ajax after a DJ played the Jamaican's track 'Three Little Birds' at their stadium. This documentary is for music and sports lovers alike that showcases the joy football can bring.

Where to watch: Bob Marley on YouTube

9. Shame In The Game - Racism In Football (2020)

Have you wondered why taking the knee was adopted in the Premier League? There's no denying that racism in football has become more exposed in the last couple of years. This BBC documentary re-visits incidents up and down the league, both in the men's and women's game, to expose racism against fans and players at football grounds.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

10. Rooney (2022)

Wayne Rooney's triumphs with Manchester United are well known but in this Amazon documentary, England's top goalscorer gives the inside story of what went on behind the scenes of his tumultuous career. The papers could only give one side of the story but now Rooney gets the chance to set the record straight, on both the good and the bad.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

11. Football's Coming Out (2022)

Sexuality is still a taboo subject in football and there are currently no openly gay male footballers at the highest level of English football. This documentary investigates what happens when a player does share this with the world. It features players from the past and present in a revealing piece that questions why football makes it difficult for players to come out.

Where to watch: Channel4

12. Sunderland Til' I Die (2018)

This is undoubtedly one of the famous documentaries that reignited the magic of the film form in football. It's an honest and revealing look at the downward trajectory of a club like no other. You can see what the table looks like at the end of the day but, this one proves there's so much more that goes on in private that fans usually don't get to see.

Where to watch: Netflix

13. Women In Football - Why Was It Banned? (2019)

It's common knowledge that women's football had to rebuild itself after the Football Association banned it more than 100 years ago. But, if you don't know the history, this documentary is a great insight into the archaic views which closed the opportunity for generations of women to play the sport.

Where to watch: talkSport

14. Football's Most Dangerous Rivalry (2012)

Article continues below

VICE is known for dipping into subcultures both in society's niche and hidden corners. This documentary on the rivalry between Scottish sides Rangers and Celtic is no different. The film, which is just under an hour, opens up the dark world of violence, racial slurs and the volatile side of the game.

Where to watch: VICE on YouTube