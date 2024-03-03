Besiktas vs Galatasaray: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Turkish Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Besiktas welcome table-toppers Galatasaray at Vodafone Park for a crucial Istanbul derby in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

At the time the visitors are engaged in a heated two-way battle alongside Fenerbahce at the top of the Turkish top flight, the hosts are a whopping 26 points behind in fourth place, vying for lower-tier European spots.

Goals from Nathan Redmond and Vincent Aboubakar saw the Black Eagles secure a 2-0 victory over Umraniyespor last weekend, while Gala were held to a 3-3 draw by mid-table Fatih Karagumruk a day later.

Besiktas vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm GMT Venue: Vodafone Park

The Super Lig match between Besiktas and Galatasaray will be played on Sunday, March 2, 2024, at the Tupras Stadyumu - commercially known as Vodafone Park - in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm GMT for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Besiktas vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the US and is not available to stream online live. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

Gedson Fernandes and Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov are suspended. Salih Ucan will fill in for the former.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain has suffered a torn thigh muscle and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The same goes for Amir Hadziahmetovic, who has suffered a crucial ligament tear. Tayfur Bingol is also on the injury list, but he wasn't expected to start here anyway.

Besiktas possible XI: Gunok; Bulut, Uysal, Colley, Masuaku; Al Musrati, Amartey; Rashica, Muci, Tosun; Kilicsoy

Position Players Goalkeepers:

Günok, Destanoğlu, Yuvakuran, Baytekin Defenders: Masuaku, Amartey, Colley, Worrall, Sanuç, Uysal, Svensson, Meraş, Bulut, Uzunhan, Terzi, Komec Midfielders: Ghezzal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fernandes, Rashica, Tosun, Zaynutdinov, Al Musrati, Hadžiahmetović, Uçan, Tıknaz, Bingöl, Inler, Vardar Forwards: Aboubakar, Rebić, Muleka, Kılıçsoy, Muçi, Hekimoglu, Kılıç

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk has a full squad at his disposal to pick his starting lineup from. Star striker Mauro Icardi has been out of the matchday squad for two straight games. The Argentine is expected to return and spearhead the line against Besiktas.

Galatasaray possible XI: Muslera; Kohn, Nelsson, Sanchez, Yilmaz; Torreira, Demirbay; Akturkoglu, Mertens, Tete; Icardi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muslera, Guvenc, J. Yilmaz, Ordu Defenders: Nelsson, Bardakci, Ayhan, Yesilyurt, Angelino, Karatas, Bulbul, Kohn, Sanchez Midfielders: Torreira, Aydin, E. Akman, Ndombele, Demirbay, Oliveira, H. Akman, Akturkoglu, Tete, Ziyech, B. Yilmaz Forwards: Mertens, Icardi, Bakambu, Dervisoglu, Demiroglu, Zaha, Tete

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Galatasaray 2-2 Beşiktaş Super Lig 30/04/23 Beşiktaş 3-3 Galatasaray Super Lig 05/11/22 Galatasaray 2-2 Beşiktaş Super Lig 14/03/22 Galatasaray 2-2 Beşiktaş Super Lig 25/10/21 Beşiktaş 2-1 Galatasaray Super Lig

