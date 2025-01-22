How to watch today's Besiktas vs Athletic Club Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Besiktas and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Club travel to Istanbul to take on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's Besiktas on Wednesday while hoping to push for a spot in the Europa League round of 16.

Assured of at least the knockout phase play-offs, the Spanish side can go atop the league phase standings table at least temporarily with a positive result against the hosts who currently occupy the 28th position.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Besiktas vs Athletic Club online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Besiktas and Athletic Club will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Besiktas vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Tupras Stadyumu

The Europa League match between Besiktas and Athletic Club will be played at Tupras Stadyumu in Istanbul, Turkey.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Besiktas team news

Solksjaer will have to cope without Gabriel Paulista, Tayyip Talha Sanuc and Necip Uysal, while Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov is a doubt for the tie.

Former Lazio star Ciro Immobile should spearhead the line of attack.

Athletic Club team news

Attacker Oihan Sancet remains sidelined with an ankle injury, while Valverde is expected to opt for changes to his XI after Sunday's La Liga win at Celta Vigo

Oscar de Marcos, Aitor Paredes and Yuri Berchiche could line up at the back, with Mikel Jauregizar likely to feature in the middle, while Gorka Guruzeta starts up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BJK Last match ATH 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Besiktas 3 - 1 Athletic Club 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

