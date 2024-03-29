Benfica vs Chaves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Benfica and Chaves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica will take on Chaves in the Liga Portugal at the Estadio da Luz on Friday. The hosts are only a point behind league leaders Sporting, whereas the visitors are struggling at the bottom of the league standings.

Benfica will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row across all competitions. They will need to keep winning to catch the leaders who have a game in hand.

Chaves will be dealing with a monumental challenge here, as they have only managed four wins from 26 league games so far. They have just one win to talk about in their last 14 matches across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Benfica vs Chaves kick-off time

Date: March 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm GMT Venue: Estadio da Luz

The match will be played at the Estadio da Luz on Friday, with kick-off at 6 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Benfica vs Chaves online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

One of either Tomás Araújo or Morato will be selected to anchor the defence in place of António Silva, who is suspended for the upcoming match due to receiving multiple bookings.

Rafa, João Mário, and Aursnes are expected to be fit and ready to start as they have recently concluded their international commitments and were not involved in international duty during the break.

Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Aursnes, Bernat, Otamendi, Morato; Neves, Luis; Di Maria, R. Silva; Mario; Cabral.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Otamendi, Bernat, Morato, Bah, Araújo Midfielders: Di María, Neres, Kökçü, Silva, Mário, Neves, Luís, Carreras, Aursnes Forwards: Leonardo, Cabral, Prestianni, Rollheiser, Tengstedt, Gouveia

Chaves team news

Injuries to Bruno Rodrigues, João Correia, and Sandro Cruz may keep them out of contention, potentially prompting head coach Joao Moreno to deploy Carraça and Benny as wing-backs in their absence.

Chaves predicted XI: Souza, Fernandes, Carraça, Pius, Nogueira, Ribeiro, Guzzo, Guima, Benny, Essugo, Hernández.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Souza, Pinto, Moura Defenders: Sylla, Nogueira, Fernandes, Vitória, Carraça, Pius Midfielders: Phete, Benny, Essugo, Pinho, Ribeiro, Guima, Nwakali, Morim, Guzzo Forwards: Victor, Sanca, Hernández, Melro, Jô

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/11/23 Chaves 0 - 2 Benfica Liga Portugal 15/04/23 Chaves 1 - 0 Benfica Liga Portugal 29/10/22 Benfica 5 - 0 Chaves Liga Portugal 26/02/19 Benfica 4 - 0 Chaves Liga Portugal 28/09/18 Chaves 2 - 2 Benfica Liga Portugal

Useful links