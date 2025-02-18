How to watch today's Benfica vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on their 1-0 win at Louis II, Benfica will welcome Monaco to Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica for the second leg Champions League knockout play-offs on Tuesday.

The winner on aggregate here will meet either Barcelona or Liverpool in the round of 16 of the European top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Benfica vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Benfica vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio da Luz

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Monaco will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Benfica team news

Florentino Luis will serve a ban on account of picking up his third yellow card in the first-leg win, while Tomas Araujo and Angel Di Maria remain sidelined through injuries they sustained in the same game.

The infirmary also houses the likes of Alexander Bah, Fredrik Aursnes, Manu Silva and Renato Sanches, while new signing Bruma carries a European ban after he was sent off in a Europa League game for Braga against Union SG last month.

Monaco team news

Midfielder Al-Musrati will be suspended after being sent off during the first leg, while Denis Zakaria and Vanderson will miss the trip having picked up milestone yellow cards. On the injury front, Aleksandr Golovin, Jordan Teze and Folarin Balogun are ruled out.

On the other hand, Christian Mawissa is back from his ban. Thilo Kehrer will feature at right-back, while Takumi Minamino could be handed a start in Lisbon.

