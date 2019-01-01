Bellerin warns Arsenal against finger-pointing in passionate ‘family’ rallying cry

The Spain international defender has called for unity at Emirates Stadium, with division “never the way forward” for a club experiencing a testing run

Hector Bellerin is eager to avoid finger-pointing and blame games at , with the Spaniard calling on the Gunners “family” to unite during a testing period for the north London club.

Pressure is building on the playing and coaching staff at Emirates Stadium as a five-match winless run has left Arsenal eight points adrift of the Premier League’s top four and out of the .

Questions are being asked of Unai Emery’s suitability to a demanding managerial post, with potential successors to an under-fire boss already being mooted.

He has, however, vowed to give his all in a bid to deliver a reversal in fortune and Bellerin wants everyone connected with the Gunners to pull together.

The 24-year-old full-back has already posted on social media this season: “We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it's not easy dealing with them. It's time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together.”

Bellerin has now delivered a passionate rallying cry to Arsenal Player, saying: “I think it’s important as a club, as fans, as everything [to know that] being divided is never the way forward.

“Everyone demands different things, everyone demands different changes, but I don’t think that’s the way. I think the [right] way is accepting who we are, what we have, getting everyone together, supporting each other, and that is the way that we can reach our goals.

“One doing one thing, one doing the other… that’s never going to work, so that [tweet after the game] was my call for unity in terms of us as a club, as a family, everything that Arsenal is. To get together… when things don’t go well, that is the time for us to tap each other on the back and be like ‘come on, we need to do this better but we’re going to come back on top’.

“That is what we need, not to start pointing fingers and blaming someone for doing this, for doing that… we’re a club, we’re a team, we’re a family. What we need is to be there for each other.

“We are Arsenal Football Club, we always need to be at the top.

“Whenever we’re not at the top that means there’s improvement that needs to be done. That’s it, that’s what you get when you play for a big club like Arsenal. There’s no other choice.”

Arsenal will return to domestic duty after the international break on Saturday with a home date against struggling .