Belgium vs Romania: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipBelgiumRomaniaBelgium vs Romania

How to watch the European Championship match between Belgium and Romania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Belgium will be looking to recover from their shock defeat in their Euro 2024 opening game when the Red Devils take on Group E leaders Romania at RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday.

A win for Domenico Tedesco's side, who were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia last time out, can completely open up the group as Edward Iordanescu's side come in on the back of a 3-0 win over Ukraine in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Belgium vs Romania kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 22, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:RheinEnergieStadion

The European Championship match between Belgium and Romania will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Saturday, June 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Belgium vs Romania online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Belgium and Romania will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Belgium team news

Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel and Jan Vertonghen remain as doubts after missing the Slovakia loss on account of their respective issues.

If Vertonghen is passed fit, the Anderlecht defender can replace Yannick Carrasco on the left, otherwise for Arthur Theate to take up the spot.

Zeno Debast and Wout Faes would continue at the heart of defence, while Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard are more likely than Johan Bakayoko to accompany Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

Orel Mangala, Dodi Lukebakio and Youri Tielemans are all on a booking each going into the tie, risking a ban if they are booked again on Saturday.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Debast, Faes, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Casteels, Sels, Kaminski
Defenders:Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Theate, Faes, Debast, De Cuyper
Midfielders:Witsel, De Bruyne, Tielemans, De Ketelaere, Mangala, Onana, Vranckx, Vermeeren
Forwards:Lukaku, Carrasco, Trossard, Doku, Openda, Lukebakio, Bakayoko

Romania team news

Iordanescu has a full-strength squad to pick from, except for Razvan Marin picking up a yellow card in the Ukraine win.

One change that may come about is Valentin Mihaila being handed a start ahead of Florinel Coman on the left side.

Romania possible XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu
Defenders:Ratiu, Dragusin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Bancu, Burca, Mogos, Racovitan
Midfielders:M. Marin, Cicaldau, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Coman, R. Marin, Man, Stanciu, Sorescu, Sut
Forwards:Alibec, Puscas, Dragus, Birligea

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Belgium and Romania across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 14, 2012Romania 2-1 BelgiumInternational Friendly
November 11, 2011Belgium 2-1 RomaniaInternational Friendly
April 28, 1999Romania 1-0 BelgiumInternational Friendly
April 22, 1998Belgium 1-1 RomaniaInternational Friendly
October 13, 1993Romania 2-1 BelgiumUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

