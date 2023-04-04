'We’re at the beginning of our journey' - Luke Shaw vows to help Man Utd 'create something special' after signing new contract

Luke Shaw has vowed to help Manchester United "create something special" after signing a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have confirmed that Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old's previous deal had been due to expire in 2024, but he has committed his long-term future to the club after impressing during Erik ten Hag's maiden season in charge at Old Trafford.

WHAT SHAW SAID: The England international expressed his delight after the announcement on Monday, telling the club's official website: "Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I’m thrilled to be extending my stay. I’ve grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

“We’re at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We’ve been successful already this season, but we want much more. There’s a great opportunity to create something special here, and I’m going to give everything to be part of that.”

WHAT MAN UTD SAID: United's football director John Murtough added: “Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world. He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it. He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw has appeared in 249 games across all competitions for United since joining the club from Southampton back in 2014, picking up Carabao Cup and Europa League winners' medals along the way. The experienced left-back has been a fixture in Ten Hag's line-up this season, fighting off strong competition from summer signing Tyrell Malacia, while contributing one goal and six assists to the collective cause.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHAW? The defender played a key role in United's run to Carabao Cup glory earlier in the season, and will now have his eye on a potential treble, with the FA Cup and Europa League also still up for grabs. Shaw's first priority will be helping United seal a top-four Premier League finish, though, with a home clash against Brentford up next on Wednesday.