Beard re-appointed as Liverpool Women manager

Matt Beard has been re-appointed as Liverpool Women's manager, replacing caretaker boss Amber Whiteley.

Beard, who guided the Reds to two Women’s Super League titles between 2012 and 2015, has taken up the post for a second time after reaching the end of his interim contract at Bristol City.

The 43-year-old expressed his delight after being unveiled on Thursday, and is looking forward to getting back to work for a club he has always found "fascinating".

“I’m delighted to be back at Liverpool Women," said Beard. "When the opportunity arose it was something I wanted to do. I’ve always followed the club since I left, it’s close to my heart.

“When you’re here and then you’re away from the football club you realise how special and unique it is.

“I’ve never been in a city or worked for a football club where the football is the be all and end all to the supporters. I just can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a fascinating football club, it’s a fascinating city. Myself and my family loved our time here and we’re really looking forward to coming back.”

The LFC Women board's glowing endorsement of Beard

The LFC Women board are confident that Beard is the right man to win promotion back to the WSL next season, with Whitely having overseen a third-place finish in the 2020-21 Championship.

“We have great pleasure in welcoming Matt back to Liverpool Women,” a statement from the board reads. “Of course, we know him particularly well from his highly successful previous spell with the club and have followed his progress closely.

“But this is an appointment for the future. We believe Matt’s experience and know-how can help the club in our quest to return to the Women’s Super League. Much hard work lies ahead and we believe Matt is ideally placed to lead that journey.

“The future of the women’s game looks incredibly bright and we want to be right at the heart of it.”

