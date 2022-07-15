BBC apologise for showing Sterling image during Premier League player rape case report

The national broadcaster has acknowledged an error that was made during its news coverage

BBC News has issued an apology to new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling after his image was mistakenly displayed during a report on the case of a Premier League footballer being arrested over alleged sexual offences. A picture of the England international was shown behind presenter Mike Bushell during an update on a story that has seen a top-flight player face allegations of rape.

The BBC News channel was quick to spot the error, which is said to have been the result of Sterling being covered in an earlier story regarding his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The national broadcaster emphasised the 27-year-old forward is in no way connected to the incident that has resulted in police action.

Apology from BBC News to Raheem Sterling

The BBC said during an on-air apology: “In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error the wrong picture appeared in connection with a story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”

It was also noted that said apology would be repeated in the channel’s next sports bulletin.

The report that Sterling was inadvertently fed into relates to a player, who has not been named by police, being arrested in Barnet, north London on July 4 over rape allegations made in June by a woman in her 20s.

The player was further arrested while in custody when further allegations dating back to April and June were made.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations and has been bailed until August, while a Premier League club – also yet to be named – has stated it will be taking no action against the player in question.