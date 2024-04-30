Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

The German giants defeated Arsenal 3-2 on aggregate, while the 14-time UCL winners overcame Manchester City 4-3 on penalties in the last-eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, April 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Left-back Alphonso Davies is back after serving his one-match suspension.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel remains without the injury absentees Sacha Boey, Gabriel Marusic, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano and Kingsley Coman, while Jamal Musiala, Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt emerge as doubts.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Kim, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Muller, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will welcome back Jude Bellingham after resting the midfielder in Friday's 1-0 league win over Real Sociedad.

Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are also expected to be available for selection after recovering from their setbacks, but Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba remain confined to the treatment room with knee injuries.

With Dani Carvajal out suspended for the first leg tie, Lucas Vazquez is in line to start at right-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 20, 2019 Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid International Champions Cup May 1, 2018 Real Madrid 2-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League April 25, 2018 Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League April 18, 2017 Real Madrid 4-2 AET Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League April 12, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

Useful links