How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Current leaders Bayern Munich will seek to keep their distance from second-placed Bayer Leverkusen when the top-two in Bundesliga face off at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Vincent Kompany's men are in a good overall form, looking to extend their perfect record in all competitions to seven games after a 5-0 league win at Werder Bremen last weekend.
On the other side, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen lost their unbeaten tag quite early this season but would aim at extending their winning run to four games after defeating Wolfsburg 4-3 on the previous matchday.
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Allianz Arena
The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST on Saturday, September 28, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich team news
Kompany will have to make do without Daniel Peretz, Sacha Boey, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic and Arijon Ibrahimovic.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start behind the back-four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Alphonso Davies.
Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic could continue in the engine room, with Harry Kane upfront.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Gnabry; Kane.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neuer, Ulreich
|Defenders:
|Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Buchmann
|Midfielders:
|Kimmich, Goretzka, Palhinha, Laimer, Pavlovic, Musiala
|Forwards:
|Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Coman, Olise, Muller, Tel
Bayer Leverkusen team news
Alonso has a clean health bill, as the midfield is tipped to revolve around Ganit Xhaka, while Exequiel Palacios may get the nod ahead of Aleix Garcia.
The likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Boniface could also expect recalls in the XI, with Florian Wirtz continuing to given a licence to operate just behind Boniface.
Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb
|Defenders:
|Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian
|Midfielders:
|Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Adli, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir
|Forwards:
|Wirtz, Boniface, Schick
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 10, 2024
|Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|September 15, 2023
|Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|March 19, 2023
|Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|September 30, 2022
|Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|March 5, 2022
|Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen
|Bundesliga