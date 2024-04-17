Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Locked on aggregate, Bayern Munich and Arsenal will clash in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the opening leg fixture at the Emirates Stadium and will be vying for a possible meeting in the semi-finals against either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, April 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Alphonso Davies is suspended for the tie as the left-back picked up his third booking in the tournament in the first leg.

With Sacha Boey, Bouna Sarr, Tarek Buchmann, Gabriel Marusic, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman all sidelined through injuries, Leroy Sane remains a doubt due to a knock.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro; Laimer, Goretzka; Muller, Musiala, Sane; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Martin Odegaard will be passed fit after he was forced off with a niggle in Sunday's 2-0 league loss against Aston Villa, while Jurrien Timber is sure to miss out on account of his ACL injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could get the nod ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior at left-back.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Bayern Munich and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 9, 2024 Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League July 17, 2019 Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich International Champions Cup July 19, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-1 (2-3 P) Arsenal International Champions Cup March 7, 2017 Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League February 15, 2017 Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League

Useful links