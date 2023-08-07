Bayern Munich vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Bayern Munich and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will lock horns against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in their final friendly game before the start of the 2023-24 season.

The Bavarians had a turbulent period after Thomas Tuchel took over the reins from Julian Nagelsmann last season. They were eliminated from the Champions League, DFB Pokal and nearly lost the league title to rivals Dortmund during that period.

When they got over that hump, they started crushing Bundesliga clubs again, winning five of the final six games and just about getting over the line in the title race.

The German champions will be confident of winning their 12th league title in a row. They will, however, have a bigger fish to fry in Europe as well, as the German champions look to go the whole hog in the prestigious Champions League this season.

They played a thrilling seven-goal match against Liverpool in the last pre-season friendly, but will be looking for a more comfortable victory here going into the new season.

Monaco had a terrible end of the season, which cost them a place in Europe, ending up sixth in the Ligue 1 table after third-place finishes in 2020/21 and 2021/22. They lost the Emirates Cup final against Arsenal on penalties in their previous outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayern Munich vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: August 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm BST Venue: Alpenbauer Sportpark

The game will take place on a neutral venue in Unterhaching, but that is just around 20 km from Allianz Arena, so Bayern Munich could be viewed as the hosts here. Kick-off is set for 4 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available live on TV and will not be available to stream either in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich already had an impressive squad at their disposal, but they are in the midst of a transition at the moment under Thomas Tuchel.

Lucas Hernandez left the club during the summer transfer window and joined PSG for around €45 million (£38.8m/$49.5m), while Sadio Mane joined Al-Nassr for €30 million (£38.8m/$34m). Loanee Joao Cancelo also left the team and returned to Manchester City.

The blockbuster incoming transfer so far is the one of Kim Min-jae. The 26-year-old South Korean arrived at the club from Napoli for €50 million (£43.1m/$55m). The Bavarians have also acted shrewdly by adding Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig and Raphael Guerreiro from Borussia Dortmund on free transfers, while they are confident of sealing the high-profile transfer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

For this game, Tuchel will have to make do without the services of several injured players, including Manuel Neuer, Guerreiro, Thomas Muller, Eric Choupo-Moting, and Gabriel Marusic.

Bayern Munich possible Xl: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Tel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Sommer, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala

Monaco team news

Monaco recently sacked coach Philippe Clement and appointed Adi Hutter as the new head coach.

The French outfit have replaced their defence as well as in the dugout, bringing in centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Southampton and goalkeeper Philipp Kohn from RB Salzburg.

Their list of summer departures includes 25-year-old France international centre-back Axel Disasi, who has left for Chelsea, and Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas, who has returned to Santos in his native country, while star loanee goalkeeper Alexander Nubel has returned to Bayern.

Wissam Ben Yedder topped the goalscoring charts for AS Monaco last season, banging in 19 goals across all competitions in addition to his six assists. Breel Embolo, who scored 14 goals last season, is still out with a knee sprain and will most likely not play against Bayern.

AS Monaco possible Xl: Kohn; Matsima, Maripan, Salisu, Vanderson; Fofana, Camara, Henrique; Minamino, Volland, Ben Yedder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn Defenders: Matsima, Maripan, Salisu, Vanderson Midfielders: Fofana, Camara, Henrique Forwards: Minamino, Volland, Ben Yedder

Head-to-Head Record

Bayern Munich have never played an official game against AS Monaco and this will be the first-ever meeting between the two, including friendlies.

