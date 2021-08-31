Bayern Munich defender Upamecano pulls out of France squad due to injury

The centre-back has returned to Allianz Arena after picking up a groin complaint while away on international duty

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has pulled out of the France squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

Upamecano joined up with his country for the international break at the start of the week after being included in Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for September fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

However, the 22-year-old has picked up a groin issue that has ruled him out of those Group D games, and he has now returned to Allianz Arena to begin his recovery.

What has been said?

Bayern confirmed the news in an official statement on their website, which reads: "Dayot Upamecano has made an early return to Munich. The Bayern defender has been forced to pull out of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to muscular problems in his right thigh."

Dayot #Upamecano has been forced to pull out of the France squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to muscular problems in his right thigh.



How many other games could Upamecano miss?

Depending on the severity of the injury, Upamecano could also be a doubt when Bayern resume their 2021-22 campaign away at RB Leipzig on September 11.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will hope that the Frenchman will be back to full fitness in time for their Champions League opener against Barcelona three days later.

The bigger picture

Upamecano has started all four of Bayern's games at the start of the new season, including their 5-0 victory over Hertha in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The former Leipzig star will be a big loss for Nagelsmann if he has to spend any length of time on the sidelines, but the German coach does have plenty of strength in depth at his disposal.

Niklas Sule remains available in the heart of the defence and Tanguy Nianzou could come in to partner him, with Lucas Hernandez and summer signing Omar Richards also viable options.

