Bayern Munich president 'confident' Lewandowski will not transfer elsewhere amid Barcelona links

The Polish striker has announced his intention to leave Allianz Arena, but the man sitting at the head of the boardroom still expects him to stay put

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says he is "confident" that Robert Lewandowski will not secure a transfer away from the club this summer, despite strong rumours linking the forward with Barcelona.

Lewandowski confirmed that he won't be extending his contract at Allianz Arena following the club's 10th successive Bundesliga title success, sparking intense speculation over his future.

The 33-year-old went a step further before the latest international break as he insisted his "story at Bayern is over", with Barca now reportedly leading the race to secure his services, but Hainer still expects him to honour his contract for one more season.

What has Hainer said about Lewandowski?

The Bayern chief thinks Lewandowski should have kept his future plans quiet, as he said in an interview with BILD: "A contract is a contract! Where are we going if a player can end a contract prematurely while we as a club would have to pay him in full up to the last day of the term?

"I was a bit surprised that Robert chose to go public, I wouldn't have done it in his place.

"Bayern is a club that treats its players very well, that does everything to enable them to perform at their best. And I have to say, appreciation is not a one-way street!"

Hainer says Bayern have no reason to sell Lewandowski this summer and he is not worried that the striker could be tempted by a move to Barca or any other suitors at this stage.

"We're in the fortunate position that we don't have any financial difficulties," he added. "We want to have the best players and Robert is one of the best.

"That's why I'm confident that he'll be with us again next season. Robert is a full professional, he wants to play football."

Hainer talks Mane & Gnabry

Bayern are reportedly lining up a deal for Liverpool's Sadio Mane as they seek to increase their attacking options for 2022-23.

Hainer is not being drawn on a potential transfer for the Senegal international, but he has claimed that no player is out of reach for the German giants.

"If we really want a player, we are able to get him, but he has to suit us," he said.

The Allianz Arena president also discussed Serge Gnabry's contract situation, with the 26-year-old due to drop into the free agency pool at the same time as Lewandowski as it stands.

Former Arsenal starlet Gnabry has been linked with a return to the Premier League, and Hainer admits that talks over a renewal are not running smoothly.

"Unfortunately, there hasn't been an agreement yet. There are still a few different ideas," he said when quizzed on the winger.

