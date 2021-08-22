Bayern Munich president baffled as to how PSG's wage bill adheres to Financial Fair Play

The Ligue 1 giants have had a superstar shopping spree over the transfer window but the Bavarians' boss don't know how they have balanced the books

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has admitted that he is "still trying to understand" just how Paris Saint-Germain have managed to fit their summer spending inside Financial Fair Play rules.

The Ligue 1 giants have enjoyed a superstar shopping spree over the transfer window, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma among the new faces at Parc des Princes.

While PSG have managed to secure the majority of them on free transfers, Hainer has now questioned just how the Qatar-backed club have balanced the wage bill amid FFP restrictions.

What has been said?

"I'm still trying to understand how that goes along with financial fair play," the 67-year-old told SportBild's Bayern Insider podcast.

"As PSG is currently upgrading, we will take a very close look at how that can be reconciled with UEFA rules. We stick to it, then we expect other clubs to do the same.

"I'm not too quick to judge Paris, but the purchasing policy is already huge. It's not the transfer fees, it's the salaries.

"When I hear that Messi earns €40 million (£34m/$47m) net, that's €80m (£69m/$94m) gross. In addition, [Achraf] Hakimi, Ramos, Donnarumma - a lot comes together."

President vows no early exit for Nagelsmann

While Bayern have not splashed the cash in the transfer window themselves, there has still been change at the club, with Hansi Flick having been succeeded by Julian Nagelsmann as head coach.

The ex-RB Leipzig boss has taken the reins at Allianz Arena and claimed his first piece of silverware with a DFL-Supercup triumph earlier this month.

An opening Bundesliga draw with Borussia Monchengladbach has, however, made for a less-than-auspicious league start, but Hainer has backed the 34-year-old to remain for years to come.

"We have our dream successor," the chairman stated, adding that Nagelsmann would "definitely" remain for the duration of his five-year contract with the Bavarian giants.

