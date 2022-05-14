Bayern Munich's Muller reveals 'insane' transfer offer from Manchester United

Thomas Muller has revealed that he was courted with an "insane offer" from Manchester United, but that Bayern Munich shut down discussions before it could get any further.

The Germany star recently extended his contract at Allianz Arena through to 2024, to likely ensure he will remain a one-club man across a sterling playing career than has seen him claim major honours at both domestic and international level.

Reflecting on his time in Munich to date, though, the attacking midfielder has revealed that he considered an exit from the team on three occasions - including once when United came calling with a major monetary bid under former Bayern boss Louis van Gaal.

What has Muller said about his offers?

"Bayern clearly rejected the whole thing - despite this insane offer from United." Muller told Merkur in reference to a potential move after Van Gaal took the reins at Old Trafford. "[But it was a] huge vote of confidence from Bayern."

Another potential destination at the start of his career was Hoffenheim, on which Muller added: "It was relatively close at the time. Luckily, looking back, [Bayern Munich II boss] Hermann Gerland fought back with all his might and prevented the transfer."

Lastly, Muller almost left after growing concerned over his direction under Niko Kovac, adding: "Since I didn't get the playing time that I would have liked to have in this phase, I sought a conversation with the club about all the possibilities."

Will Muller leave Bayern in the future?

Despite penning a new deal for the next two seasons, the midfielder is not ruling out other options beyond the end of his tenure at the club - while admitting that he is relatively laid back on the steps he takes.

"I'll push that back," he added. "I feel good about it, don't feel any pressure and have a wide variety of options."

