Bayern Munich 'extremely bitter' after stunning Champions League defeat to Villarreal in quarter-final

Dan Bernstein
The Bundesliga side surrendered a late goal at home to seal their European elimination

Bayern Munich are "extremely bitter" after crashing out of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Villarreal in the second leg of the quarter-final on Tuesday, says midfielder Thomas Muller.

Samu Chukwueze netted the 88th-minute winner for the Yellow Submarine, who are now on to the semi-final as their magical European campaign continues.

Robert Lewandowski had levelled the aggregate score earlier in the game at Allianz Arena before Chukwueze's stunner.

What has been said?

"It's extremely bitter that we conceded a goal towards the end despite the good performance," said Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller to Amazon Prime. "We played a good game. We have to blame ourselves for only scoring one goal. The course of the game did not deserve a 1-1 result.

"I don't know what else to say. Accepting this defeat is extremely difficult, very difficult."

Villarreal's Champions League streak

