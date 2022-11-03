Bayern Munich over Barcelona or Real Madrid? Kane offered transfer advice by Tottenham legend Sheringham

Harry Kane has been advised that he should be “eyeing up a Barcelona or Real Madrid move” over a potential transfer to Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga giants linked with striker

Spurs star under contract until 2024

Urged to keep future options open

WHAT HAPPENED? That is the opinion of former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham, who continues to see the current Spurs No.10 generate plenty of exit talk in north London. It has been suggested that the England captain could be targeted by the reigning Bundesliga champions as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but the prolific 29-year-old has been urged to keep his options open if a new challenge is to be taken on in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Three Lions frontman Sheringham has told OLBG: “Kane to Bayern Munich, that's an interesting one. Bayern were never on my list as a Tottenham and Manchester United player, if anything, he should be eyeing up a Barcelona or Real Madrid move. But who knows, Bayern are a formidable team and win the league every year. Kane thought he was going to Manchester City a year ago but things didn't materialise. If Tottenham continue to play the way they are, he might think Bayern are the way forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, who has hit 259 goals for Spurs through 405 appearances, is only under contract until 2024 so may decide to push for a move next summer if no extension is agreed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Kane has already reached double figures for goals in the 2022-23 campaign and, alongside a top-four bid at club level, is currently readying himself for another shot at World Cup glory with England.