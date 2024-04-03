Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch DFB Pokal game

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Duesseldorf, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Runaway Bundesliga table-toppers Bayer Leverkusen play host to 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf in a David vs. Goliath DFB-Pokal semi-final contest on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are still yet to suffer defeat in any game across all competitions this season and are heading into this tie as the strong favourites to secure yet another victory.

The visitors are enjoying a fine season in the 2. Bundesliga, currently sitting in third place and still in the hunt for an automatic promotion berth to get themselves back in the German top flight for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They are looking to secure a historic place in the final of this competition for the first time in over 44 years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: BayArena

The DFB Pokal semi-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Duesseldorf will be played at the BayArena, with kick-off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, for fans in the UK.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised on Viaplay Sports 2 in the UK, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will have to contend with three notable injuries in his squad for this semi-final tie, with Arthur and Victor Boniface both continuing their prolonged spells on the treatment table.

Exequiel Palacios will also miss this encounter due to a hamstring injury sustained earlier this month.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Fortuna Dusseldorf team news

Daniel Thioune's side will be unable to call upon the services of Daniel Bunk and Nicolas Gavory, with the duo not expected to return to action until late April. Marcel Sobottka (illness) and Takashi Uchino (head) are on track to return for this trip to BayArena.

Fortuna Dusseldorf possible XI: Kastenmeier; Zimmermann, Oberdorf, Siebert, Uchino; Engelhardt, Tanaka; Klaus, Appelkamp, Tzolis; Mustapha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Niemczycki, Kastenmeier, Gorka Defenders: Uchino, Quarshie, Gavory, de Wijs, Siebert, Hoffmann, Zimmermann, Oberdorf Midfielders: Tzolis, Tanaka, Jóhannesson, Appelkamp, Jastrzembski, Klaus, Iyoha, Sobottka, Engelhardt, Bunk, Suso Forwards: Vermeij, Daferner, Mustapha, Niemiec

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture & Result Competition January 26, 2020 Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga August 24, 2019 Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga February 17, 2019 Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf Bundesliga September 26, 2018 Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga January 16, 2014 Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf Club Friendlies

Useful links