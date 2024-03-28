Barcelona Women vs Brann Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Brann, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona and Brann will lock horns in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Thursday night.

Although Brann remain in the tie, Barca have landed the first punch after goals from Caroline Graham Hansen and Salma Paralluelo helped Barcelona to a 2-1 victory over Brann in their quarter-final first-leg tie.

They kept up that momentum in Saturday's 3-0 El Clasico win at Real Madrid that took them 12 points clear in the Spanish top flight.

Can the Norwegian outfit Brann defy the odds, or will Barcelona's star-studded lineup dominate once again?

Barcelona vs Brann kick-off time

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff

Barcelona and Brann cross swords at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on March 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brann online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Women's Champions League second-leg clash between Barcelona and Brann will be available to stream on TNT Sports 2, DAZN, DAZN 1 and DAZN Youtube in the UK.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona relied on their key players in Norway, notably Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored the opener and has five goals and five assists to her name this European campaign, and Aitana Bonmati, who was involved heavily in setting up the winner.

Barca will certainly believe they have the defensive resilience required to prevent Brann from mounting a comeback, having kept clean sheets in six of their previous eight outings. On the injury front, Spanish defender Mapi Leon (knee) and Jana Fernandez (hamstring) are the only casualties.

Barcelona possible XI: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Font Defenders: Paredes, Leon, Torrejon, Bronze, Batlle, Martina, Judit, Corrales Midfielders: Caldentey, Putellas, Guijarro, Bonmati, Walsh, Engen, Dragoni, Lopez, Bartel Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Hansen, Vilamala, Brugts, Ari

Brann team news

Brann's journey to the Champions League quarter-finals has been a story of resilience, defensive solidity, and tactical discipline.

The home side, featuring some talented players such as goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen, Signe Gaupset and Justine Kielland, made life difficult for Barca in the first-leg, but now Brann face the task of containing a Barcelona side known for their relentless attack and flair in their home soil.

SK Brann possible XI: Mikalsen; Stenevik, Østenstad, Tynnilä; Kvamme, Kielland, Haugland, Lund; Engesvik, Gaupset; Crummer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mikalsen, Filster, Stavenes Defenders: Kvamme, Anasi, Ruuskanen, Ostensad, Lund, Ritter, Tynnila Midfielders: Engesvik, Haugland, Eikeland, Nygard, Gaupset, Lie, Svendheim, Skage, Kielland Forwards: Hegerberg, Renmark, Aahjem, Crummer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/3/2024 SK Brann 1-2 Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League

Useful links